Washington Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin is still chasing Wayne Gretzky when it comes to most goals scored in a career, but on Wednesday Ovie matched a different record of The Great One's. In an OT loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin notched two goals, giving him 50 for the season. It's the 36-year-old's ninth 50-goal season, placing him in a tie with the aforementioned Gretzky and the late Mike Bossy. Ovechkin also became the oldest player in league history to reach the hallowed 50-goal mark. With five games still left on Washington's schedule, it's likely that Ovie adds a few more goals to his career mark, and if he can stay relatively healthy, he will set the all-time goal-scoring mark sometime during the 2024-25 NHL season.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO