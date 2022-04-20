ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Richmond Twp. to receive $470K grant for Main St. construction

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Richmond Township will be receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for a mobility and safety project as part of more than 60 transportation projects across Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday.

Governor Tom Wolf announced more than $54 million for 64 “Transportation Alternatives Projects” across the state on April 20. According to the announcement, the Transportation Set-Aside program “provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.”

Under the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Richmond Township in Tioga County will receive $470,000 to add pedestrian accommodations along South Main Street.

“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”

