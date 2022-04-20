ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Paul shares Bryan Cranston’s reaction when he asked him to be his baby’s godfather

By Scott Stump
TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter White has transformed into the godfather. Aaron Paul shared on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday that he asked his old "Breaking Bad" co-star, Bryan Cranston, to be the godfather to his newborn son. "I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. He said no....

www.today.com

