Franklin, TN

Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile Lead 2022 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

By Joseph Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile are headlining the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The weekend festival — now in its eighth year — is set for Sept. 24 and 25 in Franklin, Tennessee, a short drive south from Nashville. Other...

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
Grammy 2022 Performers: Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and More

Award season is officially in full swing and the Recording Academy has announced two rounds of performers for music's biggest night, which will be held on Sunday, April 3. The first round of performers announced include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne. These performers are also Grammy nominees this year.
Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding Lead Newport Jazz Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, and Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light are among the artists set to perform the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, which takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island July 29 through July 31. The lineup also includes the Fearless Flyers, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, the Ron Carter Quartet, BadBadNotGood, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, and Cory Wong, among many others. Christian McBride, who serves as the Newport Jazz Artistic Director, will also play his annual Jawn Jam featuring Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, and Brandee Younger & Mike Stern. Special...
Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Chris Stapleton Will Perform At 2022 Grammy Awards

Multiple 2022 Grammy nominee Chris Stapleton has been added to the performer lineup at the upcoming Grammy Awards along with Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and Nas. Brothers Osborne are among the previously announced performers, including BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.
Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
Mojo Buys Catalogs of Country Hitmakers Jerry Reed and Bob Morrison

Mojo Music & Media, an independent legacy marketing and publishing brand, has acquired a slew of new rights for Bob Morrison and Jerry Reed‘s catalogs. The company now holds a 50% publishing stake in Morrison’s publishing catalog — which includes hits from Kenny Rogers, The Chicks, and Johnny Lee — and the artist and record royalties of songwriter, artist and actor, Reed. This adds to the publishing catalog Mojo purchased from Reed three years prior, allowing the independent rights holders full control over the multi-hyphenate’s works.
Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
Ann Wilson of Heart on What's Keeping the Band From Getting Back Together and New Solo Album (Exclusive)

Ann Wilson is adamant that Heart will one day reunite onstage, but first there's a few wrinkles to iron out. The 71-year-old rock legend spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Smoakstack Studios in Nashville and opened up about what's keeping Heart from officially getting back onstage. She also spoke about her upcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss, which drops April 29.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
Record Store Day… or National Bill Evans Day? Unreleased Vintage Jazz Live Sets Highlight RSD

Click here to read the full article. There are a few artists who’ve been flagship artists for Record Store Day in its 15 years of existence — among them, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band and David Bowie, all of whom have had multiple exclusive LP releases for RSD — but maybe none have seemed quite so synonymous with the day as jazz piano great Bill Evans. And Resonance Records, the archival label that has been behind the wave of live Evans releases, is doubling down on the legend this weekend with twin titles, “Morning Glory” and “Inner Spirit,” both...
Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
