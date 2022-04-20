Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile Lead 2022 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, and Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light are among the artists set to perform the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival, which takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island July 29 through July 31.
The lineup also includes the Fearless Flyers, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, the Ron Carter Quartet, BadBadNotGood, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, and Cory Wong, among many others.
Christian McBride, who serves as the Newport Jazz Artistic Director, will also play his annual Jawn Jam featuring Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, and Brandee Younger & Mike Stern. Special...
