ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Donations replace London teen's burnt prom dress

By Ricky Sayer
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEdra_0fEngzMc00

There's not much left after a fire tore through Madison Sowders' home earlier in April. Inside the home was mementos, memories, and her dream prom dress.

"I fell in love with it, I don't think I've ever felt more comfortable in a dress," said Sowders.

The fire came only two weeks before her prom and when the dress shop didn't have an exact replacement, Sowders turned to Facebook.

"This post blew up, there's like 10k shares, and people all the way from Texas texted me about this dress," she said. "I cried so hard to know there are still good people in the world."

A woman in West Virginia offered to send a dress, but the package was delayed and the dress wouldn't make it in time. Sowders was stressed while working at Krystal the day before the prom when a couple noticed, and another random act of kindness followed.

'I was in shock, this couple that I'd never met just gave me $500 for a dress."

If that wasn't enough, the dress from West Virginia arrived on time the day of the prom and Sowders was able to wear that dress.

"I was like oh my gosh this is incredible, if that's not God's work I don't know what is."

Through all this, she has learned anything can happen at any moment.

"It's more of a humbling thing. I was ungrateful, I was a brat," said Sowders.

No more, she says the experience taught her to be grateful for everything she has.

Comments / 0

Related
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
West Virginia State
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#Dress Shop#The Dress#The Prom
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Award-winning apprentice, 25, and young mechanic, 22, are mowed down and killed while repairing a broken bus - as heartbroken family and friends pay tribute

The second young man to die in a horrific accident has been identified as an award-winning mechanic. Lleyton Bartlett, 22, and his colleague Aaron Pitt, 25, were sent by bus service company CDC Queensland to fix a TransLink bus on the Nambour Connection Road in Woombye, Sunshine Coast, at about 3.30pm on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
TV SERIES
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Why Do Amanda and Gina Dislike Michelle After the Cleveland Abduction?

Three women of the Cleveland abduction were living a tragic, horrifying, and terrible nightmare up until 2013. The disturbing abuse they endured from Ariel Castro came to an end nearly 8 years ago thanks to a 911 phone call that changed everything. Without that 911 phone call, there’s a chance these three women could've still been lost to the world today.
CLEVELAND, OH
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy