Donations replace London teen's burnt prom dress

There's not much left after a fire tore through Madison Sowders' home earlier in April. Inside the home was mementos, memories, and her dream prom dress.

"I fell in love with it, I don't think I've ever felt more comfortable in a dress," said Sowders.

The fire came only two weeks before her prom and when the dress shop didn't have an exact replacement, Sowders turned to Facebook.

"This post blew up, there's like 10k shares, and people all the way from Texas texted me about this dress," she said. "I cried so hard to know there are still good people in the world."

A woman in West Virginia offered to send a dress, but the package was delayed and the dress wouldn't make it in time. Sowders was stressed while working at Krystal the day before the prom when a couple noticed, and another random act of kindness followed.

'I was in shock, this couple that I'd never met just gave me $500 for a dress."

If that wasn't enough, the dress from West Virginia arrived on time the day of the prom and Sowders was able to wear that dress.

"I was like oh my gosh this is incredible, if that's not God's work I don't know what is."

Through all this, she has learned anything can happen at any moment.

"It's more of a humbling thing. I was ungrateful, I was a brat," said Sowders.

No more, she says the experience taught her to be grateful for everything she has.