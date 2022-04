Breaking down our Zurich Classic DraftKings picks with plays and fades at each pricing tier and building a PGA DFS golf lineup for the team event. Not only does the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the PGA Tour’s trip to TPC Louisiana mean it’s the only team event on the calendar, but it also offers up one of the most unique formats for making our DraftKings picks and building our PGA DFS lineup for the week.

GOLF ・ 15 HOURS AGO