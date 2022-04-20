Helming, Berger selected to All-State basketball teams

Brian Cosgriff, who led the Hopkins girls basketball team to seven state championships during his 21-year tenure as head coach, has taken over the head coaching job Minnetonka. The 62-year-old will replace Leah Dasovich, who stepped down last season after accusations that a member of the team made racial slurs...
Superior junior pitcher Haley Zembo announced on Twitter she has verbally committed to play softball for Winona State University. A sophomore last season, she threw 130 strikeouts earning a .78 ERA helping the Spartans to a 21-2 overall record. In their only game so far this season Zembo pitched Superior...
SIOUX FALLS -- A former St. Cloud State University hockey player will be Augustana University's first ever head hockey coach. Garrett Raboin was selected to be the inaugural head coach of the men's hockey program, which is set to take the ice in the 2023-24 school year. He will be...
About the only thing that has stopped the Owatonna High School girls' fastpitch softball team so far this season is Mother Nature. The Monday, April 18 game scheduled at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed by the chilly, breezy conditions and is scheduled to be made up later in the season. Entering...
Doland native Annette Roby has been named the outstanding referee for the 59th Watoma Relays track and field meet scheduled for Friday at Allen Mitchell Field.
Roby is a long-time Watoma Club member and volunteer at the Watoma Relays and other Watertown high school and middle school track meets.
The 1978 Dakota State University...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary is two weeks away from needing a new athletic director. Dale Lennon is leaving his post with the Marauders at the end of the month to become the executive director of the State Historical Society Foundation of North Dakota. “So, I’m right...
Jake Naber reached new heights Tuesday in leading the Janesville Parker boys golf team to second place in a Big Eight Conference triangular meet.
Naber, a senior, shot a 10-over-par 82 at Riverside Golf Course.
Coach Sam Van Galder said Naber had never previously shot better than 90 in a high school match.
The Vikings...
Comments / 0