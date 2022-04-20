ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Affordable Suburb In Denver

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that it can be expensive to live in metropolitan areas . That doesn't mean you have to break the bank for rent or your mortgage.

Movoto found the most affordable suburbs for every major American city, including Denver. Researchers determined their rankings based on the cost of living, median home value, amenities data, percentage of income spent on rent, “affordability ratio,” as well as data sourced from a U.S. Census survey and AreaVibes .

The cheapest place to live around the Mile High City is...

Commerce City !

Writers explain why this neighborhood took the top spot:

"Right down the road from Denver, Commerce City is great for those on a budget looking to commute. Not only is the cost of living low compared to most of the other cities on this list, homes are also relatively cheap. Aside from lower prices, Commerce City is also home to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the soccer stadium where the Colorado Rapids play."

Here were the Top 10 most affordable Denver suburbs, according to Movoto . Some entries on the list are cities:

  1. Commerce City
  2. Thornton
  3. Westminster
  4. Northglenn
  5. Aurora
  6. Centennial
  7. Arvada
  8. Broomfield
  9. Lakewood
  10. Erie

Click HERE to see the full report.

