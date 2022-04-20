ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Cole Signs Exclusive Multi-Picture Overall Deal with Crown Media Family Networks

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0390UC_0fEngaXh00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Taylor Cole, best known for her roles in Hallmark’s “Making Spirits Bright” and CW’s The Originals , has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks .

“We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers.”

“I am beyond excited for what is in store next,” added Cole. “Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

Cole has already appeared in several Hallmark original movies, including the 2021 flicks “Making Spirits Bright” and “South Beach Love,” as well as “One Winter Proposal” (2019) and “Christmas Festival of Ice” (2017).

Her series credits include Salvation, CSI: Miami, The Originals, Impastor , and The Glades . She also was a series regular on The Event and Summerland.

Cole is repped by The Burstein Company and Innovative Artists.

More from Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Taylor Cole
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Parade

Making Spirits Bright! Taylor Cole Signs Exclusive Deal To Keep Making Movies for Hallmark

The battle lines have been drawn between Hallmark Channel’s parent company and GAC Family, and the frenzy to lock stars into movie deals is in full swing. After the shocking news that Candace Cameron Bure was moving to GAC Family, Crown Media Family Networks responded by announcing that Taylor Cole, star of such Hallmark Channel films as Falling for You, One Winter Weekend and Making Spirits Bright had signed an exclusive multi-picture deal to stick around the feel-good network.
MOVIES
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Film Star#Cw#South Beach Love#Salvation#Csi#Event#Summerland
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Distractify

Fans of 'FBI' Are Noticing a Familiar Heavy Coat on Maggie — Is Missy Peregrym Pregnant?

Fans of FBI are noticing that something appears to be going baby bump in the night for Missy Peregrym, who plays Special Agent Maggie Bell on the wildly popular show. Season 4 seems to involve a slightly smaller amount of risk-taking than we're used to from the usually daredevil-may-care Agent Bell. And as one fan noted on Twitter, Maggie has been back to wearing a familiar belly-hiding black coat that appeared the first time Missy was pregnant. So, is Missy Peregrym pregnant?
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy