ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Eva Longoria Taps Sandra Condito As President Of TV & Film For Her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le8FE_0fEngYj700

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Sandra Condito has joined Eva Longoria ‘s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment as President of TV & Film. She succeeds Longoria’s long-time producing partner Ben Spector who will stay on for select projects.

Most recently, Condito served as SVP of International Production and Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment where she was responsible for overseeing the creative development and production of international local-language films.

Condito began her career in New York at Miramax/Dimension Films, executing publicity and marketing campaigns for films such as Kevin Williamson and Robert Rodriguez’s The Faculty ; Halloween: H20 , and the multi Oscar-winning Life is Beautiful.

She went on to work with Rodriguez and his producing partner, Elizabeth Avellán, helping to build Rodriguez’s Troublemaker brand which achieved over $1B in total box office with the success of the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon a Time in Mexico , Sin City , and Grindhouse .

“For the past 15 years, the UnbeliEVAble Entertainment has been at the forefront of creativity and diversity. I’m incredibly excited to have Sandra join our team,” founder Longoria said in a statement to Deadline. “As a producer, she has impeccable taste. As a Latina, she shares my personal mission to actively seek out and choose purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of ours and other underrepresented communities to make sure the world sees the joy, the power, and the heart in ways that are still all too rare.”

Founded in 2005, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment produces film, television, and documentaries. Currently, under a deal at 20th Television , the company chooses purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of Latinx and other underrepresented communities.

“It is an absolute honor to join forces with Eva, an incredible human being, and a fearless champion of Latine causes who has always looked for ways to reshape the conversation and build community in the process,” Condito said. “I’m looking forward to helping usher a new generation of voices through the development of high-quality content that reflects the richness of our varied stories.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced. Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Thriller ‘The Kill Room’; Great Escape To Sell At Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: True Blood and Justice League star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller The Kill Room. Principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman) whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld. The project marks another screen team-up between Pulp...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jenna Bush Hager Taps Ben Spector As President Of Film & Television For Her Universal Studio Group-Based Company

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Bush Hager, co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, has hired seasoned development executive Ben Spector as President of Film and Television as part of her first-look deal with Universal Studio Group, which was announced in February. Spector is coming off a lengthy tenure as President of TV & Film at Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Under Hager’s pact, she and Spector will develop and produce projects with Universal Content Productions, Universal Television, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios for multiple platforms through her production banner. They duo already is acquiring IP...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Elizabeth Avellán
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Unbelievable#Marketing Campaigns#Film Star#Tv Film#Miramax Dimension Films#The Faculty#Spy Kids
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy