‘Honey Boy’ Director Alma Har’el To Helm Adaptation Of ‘Mockingbird’ For Searchlight

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Alma Har’el is set to direct her passion project, the feature adaptation of Walter Tevis’ seminal science fiction novel Mockingbird , for Searchlight Pictures. Nightmare Alley producer J. Miles Dale and Iron Will producer Robert Schwartz are producing along with Har’el and her partner Christopher Leggett. Alejandro Laguette and Rafael Marmor are executive producing.

The novel was nominated for the prestigious Nebula Award, paints a perilous future of a declining human population, fueled by drugs and electronic bliss.  A world without art, children, or books where humanity’s future hinges on a love triangle between an android, a man and a woman.

“I’ll never forget the first time I read Mockingbird on the shore of the Sinai peninsula in Egypt when I was 24 years old. This book has changed my life and I’ve been pursuing it for over a decade. I knew that Searchlight was the perfect home for it and I’m thrilled they are partnering with me to bring this to the big screen.  Walter Tevis wrote a novel that refuses genre and time, choosing instead to awaken every fiber of your being,” said Alma Har’el.

Paul Hoffman, Head of Searchlight Business Affairs, negotiated the deal with Schwartz’s Seismic Pictures, Dale’s Demilo Films, and with Susan Schulman of the Susan Schulman Literary Agency for the Tevis Family Trust.  Taylor Friedman and Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. The film is planning a theatrical release.

Tevis’ The man Who Fell To Earth was recently adapted into a sci-fi television series with Showtime. Created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, the show stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, and Kate Mulgrew, and will premiere on April 24.

Award-winning director Har’el’s most recent film, Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy written by and starring Shia LaBeouf, made her the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film.  She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both commercial directing (2018) and narrative directing (2020).  Har’el is currently in production on Lady in the Lake for Apple TV+, a limited series that she created and will executive produce and direct all episodes of starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

Har’el is represented by the Independent Talent Group, WME, Range Media Partners and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

