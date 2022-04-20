ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sago Mini Friends’: Apple TV+ Orders Spin Master Animated Series Based On Children’s App

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV + has greenlit Sago Mini Friends , a preschool animated series based on the popular and award-winning children’s app “Sago Mini World,” developed by Sago Mini. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media’s Brown Bag Films.

Here’s the logline from Apple: “Sago Mini Friends is an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine, and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor, and unforgettable original songs!”

The Sago Mini World app features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old. Sago Mini World has received accolades from the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Media Awards, and the Kidscreen Awards. The app encourages children to play, build, create, and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.

Sago Mini Friends is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge ( PAW Patrol ), Ronnen Harary ( PAW Patrol ), Tone Thyne ( Wonder Pets! ), and Dustin Ferrer ( Esme & Roy ). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie ( PAW Patrol ), and Toni Stevens ( PAW Patrol ) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks ( Kingdom Force ) as Series Director.

The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Why The Halo TV Series Revealed Master Chief's Face Without The Helmet in The Premiere Episode

Here's the reason why Master Chief's face was revealed in Paramount+'s Halo TV show:. On Thursday, the Halo TV series finally arrived on Paramount+, debuting its premiere episode, titled Contact, and fans have been enjoying to see the live-action series bring Master Chief to life. One of the final scenes in the first episode of the show features the protagonist Master Chief removing his helmet to earn the trust of Quan, a young woman whose home was destroyed by the alien group known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
#Animated Series#Sag Awards#Grammy Awards#Video Game#Sago Mini Friends#Spin Master Entertainment#9 Story Media#Brown Bag Films
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
