‘Sago Mini Friends’: Apple TV+ Orders Spin Master Animated Series Based On Children’s App

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV + has greenlit Sago Mini Friends , a preschool animated series based on the popular and award-winning children’s app “Sago Mini World,” developed by Sago Mini. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media’s Brown Bag Films.

Here’s the logline from Apple: “Sago Mini Friends is an adorable nod to gratitude featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine, and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor, and unforgettable original songs!”



The Sago Mini World app features over 40 games for kids ages 2-5 years old. Sago Mini World has received accolades from the Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Webby Awards, the Academics’ Choice Media Awards, and the Kidscreen Awards. The app encourages children to play, build, create, and pretend with digital games that spark imagination and curiosity.



Sago Mini Friends is executive produced by Daytime Emmy Award nominees Jennifer Dodge ( PAW Patrol ), Ronnen Harary ( PAW Patrol ), Tone Thyne ( Wonder Pets! ), and Dustin Ferrer ( Esme & Roy ). Daytime Emmy Award nominees Laura Clunie ( PAW Patrol ), and Toni Stevens ( PAW Patrol ) serve as co-executive producers, with Chad Hicks ( Kingdom Force ) as Series Director.