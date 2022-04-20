ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Structural Review: Maria Eichhorn Exposes the German Pavilion’s Foundations at the Venice Biennale

By Andrew Russeth
ARTnews
ARTnews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JDhT_0fEngQfJ00

Click here to read the full article.

Germany’s national pavilion at the Venice Biennale has yet again taken a bruising.

In 1993, artist Hans Haacke famously shattered the building’s travertine floors and put the rubble on display . This time, Maria Eichhorn has ripped up a long patch of it and dug down, revealing brick and cement supports, plus dirt and rock. A netted fence prevents visitors from tumbling into the abyss.

Though Eichhorn’s piece is a nod to Chris Burden’s legendary 1986 piece Exposing the Foundation of the Museum , which excavated part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, understanding precisely what is going on here requires consulting some accompanying texts. That’s often the case with the incisive Eichhorn.

The basics: She initially “developed the idea of relocating” the building for the run of the biennale and then “faithfully reassembling it on its original site.” One imagines that would have been a complicated—and costly—endeavor. Instead, she has put on display its foundations, which were laid in the first decade of the 20th century to create a pavilion for the Kingdom of Bavaria. In the ’30s, the Nazis erected an expansion for the imposing architecture that still stands. Eichhorn has also uncovered slices of the building’s brick walls, as if stripping the pavilion for parts.

Amid the frenetic competition for attention during the Biennale, one has to at least grudgingly admire Eichhorn’s restraint. She is refusing to play that game. But if this were her only contribution to the world’s largest art festival, it would certainly be a disappointment: the history of the German pavilion is far from a mystery at this point, and artists regularly use it as a foil .

Thankfully, Eichhorn’s pavilion has additional components. Throughout the run of the Biennale, guided tours will occur throughout Venice in what she terms “Places of Resistance,” when anti-fascist events occurred in the city during World War II or where memorials to this resistance have since been constructed.

Organized with the Istituto veneziano per la storia della resistenza e della società contemporanea, these walks around Venice include areas that will be familiar to regular Biennale-goers, like the Jewish Ghetto and the Santa Lucia train station.

Deeply researched materials on the pavilion’s website detail the history of these sites. At the Jewish Ghetto, the tour guides, Giulio Bobbo or Luisella Romeo, will detail the stories of Giuseppe Jona, the Jewish Community Council’s president, who committed suicide in 1943 rather than furnish the Nazis with a list of the group’s members, as well as the 250 Jews deported from the city during the war, eight of whom survived. At Santa Lucia, attendees will learn of the veteran railway inspector, Bartolomeo Meloni, who took part in sabotage operations and died in the Dachau concentration camp.

Those tours will not begin until next week, on April 28, long after the VIPs have left town. April 28 marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Venice, after fighting between German forces and the Italian Partisans at the Arsenale, the grand old shipyards, which are now filled with hundreds of artworks—and the pavilion of Ukraine.

As for Germany’s pavilion, there have been proposals over the years to demolish it or radically rework it. Eichhorn, for her part, says in an official interview with the show’s curator, Yilmaz Dziewior, that it “should be preserved as a monument.”

The artist has titled her show “Relocating a Structure,” and invited us to imagine it getting carted off, at least temporarily. However, her full project suggests a broader reading of her title. Offering very little to see inside the pavilion, the exhibition instead points viewers outside, into the city, to remember the struggles and losses that occurred there.

Right now, untold amounts of time and money are flowing through the Biennale structure. Eichhorn seems to ask, Could at least part of that structure be relocated—redirected—to other, urgent matters?

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

After Being Found in Dumpster, Paintings by ‘Largely Forgotten’ Artist Get New York Gallery Show

Click here to read the full article. A group of paintings by Francis Hines, an obscure artist active in 1970s and ’80s New York, that were rediscovered after having been discarded near a Connecticut barn will be showcased by a Manhattan gallery next month. 30 large-scale abstract paintings were among several hundred works found in 2017 by a local mechanic named Jared Whipple on a property in Waterbury, near the artist’s former studio. Whipple recovered the pieces from an industrial dumpster alongside other debris left behind after Hines’s death in 2016 at the age of 96. Some of the paintings will go...
WATERBURY, CT
ARTnews

Ancient Artifact Pulled From Christie’s Auction After Archaeologist Claims Suspect ‘Provenance’

Click here to read the full article. An artifact scheduled to be auctioned during an antiquities sale in New York at Christie’s next month has been withdrawn after an expert flagged two lots linked to dealers of of looted antiquities. Christos Tsirogiannis, an archaeologist and researcher at University of Aarhus in Denmark raised questions over the ownership records of a Greek vase and a Roman helmet, dating back to 450 B.C. and late 2nd-early 3rd century A.D., respectively. The vase has been withdrawn from the sale, while the copper helmet is expected to hit the auction block during Christie’s New York Classic...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Eric Clapton
ARTnews

Some of the World’s Biggest Galleries and Museums Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Rainforest in Peru

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Biennale#Memorials#Jews#Art Festival#German#Nazis
UPI News

Robot dog patrolling the ruins of ancient Italian city Pompeii

April 1 (UPI) -- Officials in Italy said they have enlisted the service of a robot dog to patrol the ancient ruins of the city of Pompeii, with the mechanical quadruped's duties including identifying safety issues and finding tunnels created by thieves. The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced Spot, a dog-like...
TECHNOLOGY
ARTnews

Finland to Return Detained Art to Russia, Art Critic Eleanor Munro Dies at 94, and More: Morning Links for April 11, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Finland said that it is releasing artworks it had detained that were en route to Russian museums after appearing in shows in Italy and Japan, Graham Bowley reports in the New York Times . Halting the transport of the works last week, Finnish customs officials had cited sanctions against Russia. Relinquishing the works, Finland said it was acting in consultation with European Union officials; the E.U. said that it is updating its rules to exempt “cultural goods which are on loan in the context of formal...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory Names Director, $20 M. Louise Bourgeois Spider Heads to Auction, and More: Morning Links for April 13, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG GIFT. The art patron Dimitris Daskalopoulos, a mainstay of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list, revealed that he will donate 100 works from his prized collection of contemporary art jointly to the Guggenheim Museum in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, on whose boards he sits. ARTnews Editor in Chief Sarah Douglas has the story . The decision to have two institutions share such a large body of work has no clear precedent. The Guggenheim’s director, Richard Armstrong, termed it “a home run.” In addition, Daskalopoulos—who has acquired works by David Hammons, Mike Kelley,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ARTnews

Greek Mega-Collector Gives 100 Artworks as Joint Gift to Guggenheim and MCA Chicago

Click here to read the full article. Three years ago, Greek collector Dimitris Daskalopoulos, having amassed more than 500 artworks by 220 artists over two decades, decided to stop collecting. Last September, he told Artsy, “My collection is big enough and important enough that it requires attention to what will happen to it in the future.” He’d already said—in 2014, in an interview with a Greek newspaper—that he’d be giving his collection to institutions. Today, he announced the fate of some 350 artworks by 142 artists, as well as an innovative arrangement for those works. In addition to giving 140 pieces to...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
ARTnews

Hew Locke Will Bring His Vibrant Sculptures to the Met Museum Facade

Click here to read the full article. Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke will follow his major commission at Tate Britain in London with a commission from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to create four sculptures for the institution’s Fifth Avenue facade. According to the museum, the project, titled Gilt, will be on view from September 16 to May 22 2023. Max Hollein, the Met’s director, said in a statement that the commission “will be informed by Locke’s deep knowledge of the Met’s collection and will reference the institution in ways both direct and indirect, recovering and connecting histories across...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace to go on show in Edinburgh

The exhibition at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will run from March to September. Masterpieces normally on display in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are going on show in Edinburgh in a new exhibition. Paintings by Claude Lorrain, Artemisia Gentileschi, Sir Anthony van Dyck and Sir Peter Paul Rubens are...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Beeple to Appear in First Museum Show, Detroit Readies Massive Van Gogh Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for April 12, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GATES OPEN. Beeple, aka Mike Winkelmann, the digital artist who stunned denizens of the old-school art world last year when he sold an NFT for a cool $69 million at Christie’s, is about to display his work in a museum for the first time. In the Wall Street Journal, Kelly Crow has the scoop that his video sculpture Human One will be included in an exhibition that opens later this month at the Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art in Turin, Italy, alongside the art of giants like Francis Bacon and Julie Mehretu. Titled “Expressions...
DETROIT, MI
ARTnews

Key Funders of Venice Biennale’s Namibian Pavilion Pull Out Amid Controversy Over Choice of White Male Artist

Click here to read the full article. With just a week until the Venice Biennale opens, the first Namibian Pavilion is on shaky ground as key funders pull out amid controversy, Artnet News reports. The pavilion’s patron, Monica Cembrola, has resigned along with its main sponsor, the luxury travel company Abercrombie and Kent. In past years, Namibia, like many other small countries, has been unable to participate in the Biennale due to the lack of financial support needed to stage such an undertaking. With these backers out of the picture, it is unclear what will happen to Namibia’s Pavilion. Cembrola’s and Abercrombie and...
WORLD
ARTnews

MCA San Diego’s $105 M. Expansion Is An Odd, But Often Stunning Attempt To Create A ‘More Inclusive’ Museum

Click here to read the full article. After a four-year wait and a $105 million expansion, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s reopening is a study in the changing shape of institutions.  Overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the seaside neighborhood of La Jolla, the newly renovated complex is essentially two different buildings joined at the hip.  On the right, you’ll find a composite of white-stuccoed boxes, punctuated by curved windows that riff on the surrounding buildings’ Mediterranean-inspired archways. The first box was designed by celebrated modernist Irving Gill in 1916, and in later decades, more boxes were added by architects Mosher...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ARTnews

Ella Fontanals-Cisneros, Ars Electronica Launch Prize for Latin American Artists Working With Technology

Click here to read the full article. The Miami-based Cisneros Fontanals Art Foundation (CIFO) has partnered with one of Europe’s most storied art-and-technology festivals, Ars Electronica, to create a new grant program that will support Latin American artists working with technology. The CIFO-Ars Electronica Awards will come with up to $30,000 per artist. They support the commissioning of new major works that will enter CIFO’s collection and be presented at Ars Electonrica’s annual festival in Linz, Austria. The inaugural five recipients are Amor Muñoz, Dora Bartilotti, Thessia Machado, and Ana Elena Tejera, and the artist collective Electrobiota Collective. Muñoz will receive $30,000....
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

‘Glitch Feminism’ Author And Curator Legacy Russell Declares ‘A Feminist Emergency’ at New York Benefit

Click here to read the full article. Legacy Russell, a curator, author, and one of the art world’s leading voices, delivered an urgent message during a speech last week, calling the present moment across the cultural sector “a feminist emergency.” Speaking at the annual benefit luncheon and awards ceremony for ArtTable, a New York-based non-profit organization dedicated to women working in the visual arts, Russell was there to deliver a keynote speech considering the future of feminism and the arts. The event was to honor artists Carol Cole Levin and art historian Nicole Fleetwood for their contributions to the field. Just a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy