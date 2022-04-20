Amber Ruffin Co-Written ‘Some Like It Hot’ Stage Adaptation to Open on Broadway in December

Some Like It Hot , the stage musical based on the MGM film of the same name and co-written by NBC late night star Amber Ruffin , will officially open on Broadway this December, producers announced Wednesday.

Co-written by Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning Inheritance playwright set to make his directorial debut with Amazon Studios’ LGBTQ romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue , the musical comedy is set to open on Dec. 11 at the Shubert Theatre. Preview performances will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with general tickets to go on sale beginning May 2.

The Book of Mormon’ s Casey Nicholaw will direct and serve as choreographer for the comedy, which follows two musicians forced to flee Chicago during Prohibition after witnessing a mob hit. On the run and with gangsters on their heels, the musicians become the newest members of the “swingingest big band ever to cross the country.” While hiding in plain sight, the two will figure out if they can survive the mob, the truth and possibly love itself catching up to them.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan and Mark Lotito as Spats, with the full company announcement to follow.

The show’s music is by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Hairspray’ s Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Neil Meron, whose musical movie resume includes Hairspray , Footloose and the Oscar-winning Chicago alongside NBC’s Smash and the network’s live musicals The Sound of Music Live! , The Wiz Live! and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert , is producing alongside the Shubert Organization.

Some Like It Hot is co-produced by MGM on Stage, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, James L. Nederlander and Kenny Leon, with D. S. Moynihan serving as executive producer.

The creative team includes set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Natasha Katz and sound designer Brian Ronan. Josh Marquette is leading hair and wigs while Milagros Medina-Cerdiera is heading up make-up design. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as music supervisor, with Darryl Archibald as music director, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter on orchestrations and Glen Kelly producing the dance and incidental music arrangements. Telsey & Co. is behind the show’s casting.

Presale tickets for American Express Card members are available now through April 27 at 9:59 a.m. ET at www.Telecharge.com . Beginning April 27 at 10 a.m. ET through May 2, presale tickets will also be available to Audience Rewards members at www.AudienceRewards.com .

