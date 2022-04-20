ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma Har’el to Direct Sci-Fi Adaptation ‘Mockingbird’ for Searchlight Pictures

By Mia Galuppo
 2 days ago
Honey Boy director Alma Har’el has set her next project with an adaptation of Walter Tevis’ sci-fi novel Mockingbird .

The Searchlight Pictures project will be produced by J. Miles Dale, who produced Searchlight projects Nightmare Alley and The Shape of Water, and Robert Schwartz ( Blizzard ) along with Har’el and her partner Christopher Leggett.

Tevis’ novel takes place in a future where civilization has declined, fueled by electronics and narcotics. A suicidal android, a man who learns how to read and a woman come together to help humanity discover itself again. Tevis’ 1963 novel The Man Who Fell to Earth was recently adapted into a sci-fi series for Showtime, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris.

Taylor Friedman and Cornelia Burleigh are overseeing for Searchlight, which is planning a theatrical release for the project

“I’ll never forget the first time I read Mockingbird on the shore of the Sinai peninsula in Egypt when I was 24 years old. This book has changed my life and I’ve been pursuing it for over a decade,” said Har’el. “I knew that Searchlight was the perfect home for it and I’m thrilled they are partnering with me to bring this to the big screen.”

Har’el, repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, Range Media Partners and Gang Tyre, is currently in production on the Apple series Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

