ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Alma Har’el Sets First Feature Since ‘Honey Boy’: Sci-Fi ‘Mockingbird’ at Searchlight

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After making history at the DGA Awards for her debut feature “Honey Boy,” director Alma Har’el has announced her follow-up project.

Har’el is set to direct Walter Tevis’ science fiction classic “ Mockingbird ” for Searchlight Pictures, which is planning a theatrical release for the film.

“Mockingbird” is set in a world without art, children, or books where the human population relies on a love triangle between an android, a man, and a woman. The novel was nominated for the prestigious literary Nebula Award.

“I’ll never forget the first time I read ‘Mockingbird’ on the shore of the Sinai peninsula in Egypt when I was 24 years old,” Har’el said. “Walter Tevis wrote a novel that refuses genre and time, choosing instead to awaken every fiber of your being. This book has changed my life and I’ve been pursuing it for over a decade. I knew that Searchlight was the perfect home for it and I’m thrilled they are partnering with me to bring this to the big screen.”

Oscar-winner J. Miles Dale (“Nightmare Alley,” “The Shape of Water”) and Robert Schwartz (“Iron Will,” “Blizzard”) are both attached to produce, along with Har’el and Christopher Leggett. Alejandro Laguette and Rafael Marmor are executive producers.

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield added in a joint press statement, “Walter Tevis was a prolific and astute storyteller who wrote novels and short stories that have withstood the test of time. ‘Mockingbird’ is a powerful tale and with the uniquely talented Alma Har’el at the helm of this film, we know it will be brilliant.”

Tevis’ “The Man Who Fell to Earth” was recently adapted into a Showtime series starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. Created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, the series is set to premiere April 24. Tevis also penned “The Queen’s Gambit,” which broke Netflix records when the adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy premiered. The series later landed 11 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Award-winning director Har’el partnered with actor Shia LaBeouf for “Honey Boy,” based on an autobiographical screenplay written by LaBeouf. Har’el became the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film. She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both commercial directing (2018) and narrative directing (2020).

Har’el is additionally in production on Apple TV+’s “Lady in the Lake,” starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o. Har’el created the series and serves as executive producer while directing all the episodes.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Natasha Lyonne Explains How She Spent Decades Preparing to Make ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. To grasp the level of commitment that Natasha Lyonne brought to the second season of “Russian Doll,” it makes little sense to rehash the tired survival narrative dredged up in countless profiles about how she overcame her drug years, an estranged relationship with her late parents, and the string of underwhelming acting gigs that followed “American Pie.”  Lyonne’s struggles have been a matter of public scrutiny for years. However, this personal understanding of her career trajectory tends to treat her latest act, as the co-creator and now sole showrunner of “Russian Doll,” like a...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Offer’: Everything to Know About the ‘Godfather’ Paramount+ Drama

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is about to make you an offer you can’t refuse. The streaming service announced back in 2020 that, along with their rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount, that they would be bringing audiences a limited series about the making of “The Godfather” titled “The Offer.” The move was met with some raised eyebrows as it seemed like a push for the burgeoning streamer to mine from its extensive, existing intellectual property. In an ironic twist, similar to production of the film it is discussing, “The Offer” has had a rough road to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune: Why Denis Villeneuve’s masterpiece should be the first sci-fi film to win Best Picture at the Oscars

Last month, the US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called out Oscar voters for snubbing Spider-Man: No Way Home – the biggest superhero movie of the last year. “Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious?” Kimmel lamented. “When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”Kimmel posed a question with no possible answer: what makes a movie good? If it was down to popularity, then Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige would have a mantlepiece glittering with Oscar trophies. But he doesn’t. A film does not have to be good from an artistic point of...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Matthew Greenfield
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Shia Labeouf
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Queer ‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Wants Disney to ‘Step Up and Say What’s Right’ on Don’t Say Gay

Click here to read the full article. She may be known as the voice of “Moana,” but Auli’i Cravalho has a powerful voice of her own. The actress will soon star opposite Rowan Blanchard as an unassuming skater tomboy in “Crush,” an adorable queer teen rom-com coming out on Hulu next week. Complete with raunchy humor and queer actors in all the lead roles, “Crush” is just one example of a marked shift in the way mainstream studios approach LGBTQ love stories. With Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu and produced “Moana,” under fire in the wake of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Honey Boy#Searchlight Pictures
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Being Mortal’: Seth Rogen Joins Aziz Ansari’s Directorial Debut

Seth Rogen has joined Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. Searchlight Pictures has announced that Rogen has been cast in the upcoming film Being Mortal. Ansari will also star in the film, along with Bill Murray. Rogen's previous work includes 2020's American Pickle (directed by Brandon Trost), 2019's Zeroville (directed by James...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sam Esmail’s Netflix Film ‘Leave The World Behind’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill) and Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al) have signed on for roles in Sam Esmail’s Netflix film Leave the World Behind, Deadline can confirm. They join a cast that also includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, as previously announced. Leave the World Behind is based on Rumaan Alam’s novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

11 Keke Palmer Movies And Shows To Watch If You Like The Actress

As someone who has admired Keke Palmer since the days when Disney Channel was one of my primary sources of entertainment, I am pretty excited for how her career has been going lately. From playing the title hero of the fact-based revenge thriller, Alice, to one of the leads of Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, Nope, as well as lending her voice to Pixar’s Toy Story spin-off, Lightyear, 2022 is really looking to be her year.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard Teases ‘Clone Wars’ Fans Will be ‘Greatly Rewarded’ With Disney+ ‘Ahsoka’ Series

Click here to read the full article. Bryce Dallas Howard’s connection to “Star Wars” goes back years. The daughter of director-producer Ron Howard and former summer camp bestie with “Phantom Menace” star Natalie Portman, Howard even shocked herself with how much “Star Wars” lore she accumulated just by knowing George Lucas as a family friend. “Every single year for Christmas, we would get ‘Star Wars’ figurines,” Howard recalled to Romper. “Before I was even old enough to know who the characters were and what the stories were, I was getting these little figurines, and I was very curious about it, and I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy