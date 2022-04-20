Artillery round found in ground at Burke County home

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Augusta Office responded to a Burke County home after a resident dug up an artillery round.

Incident reports state a man was digging up an old septic tank at 176 Salem Circle in Waynesboro when he found the round in the ground and contacted the BCSO.

The ATF examined the round and contacted a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist (EOD) from Ft. Stewart, Ga., to come dispose of the round.

These types of specialists are properly trained, equipped and integrated to attack, defeat and exploit unexploded ordnance, improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

No word on where the artillery round came from, how hold it is, or if there are anymore in the area.

