Republicans at an ‘Impasse’ Over Governor’s Private School Spending Plan

(Des Moines, IA) — There will be no debate in the Iowa House this week due to the impasse over a plan to create state scholarships to cover private school expenses for 10-thousand students. The proposal is Governor Kim Reynolds’ top priority. Republicans in the Senate have endorsed it, but there aren’t enough Republicans in the House who will vote for the bill. The speaker of the House says discussions about the budget and other policy decisions are on hold as a result. Democrats, who occupy about 39 percent of the 150 seats in the legislature, aren’t part of the negotiations if any are happening. Today (Wednesday) is the 101st day of the 2022 legislative session.