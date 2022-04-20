ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans at an ‘Impasse’ Over Governor’s Private School Spending Plan

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — There will be no debate in the Iowa House this week due to the impasse over a plan to create state scholarships to cover private school expenses for 10-thousand students. The proposal is Governor Kim Reynolds’ top priority. Republicans in the Senate have endorsed it, but there aren’t enough Republicans in the House who will vote for the bill. The speaker of the House says discussions about the budget and other policy decisions are on hold as a result. Democrats, who occupy about 39 percent of the 150 seats in the legislature, aren’t part of the negotiations if any are happening. Today (Wednesday) is the 101st day of the 2022 legislative session.

Comments / 14

Janet Deal Vielhaber
2d ago

My tax money should not be going to private schools. Some are religious. What happened to separation of Church and State.

Reply
10
Joni Archer
2d ago

nice to see a lot of people don't want their tax dollars going for private schools be sure to let your representatives know this!!...keep up the good work of protecting public education!

Reply
6
SLW Iowa
2d ago

they know taxpayers are overwhelming against public taxpayers money going to private schools period. voting for this is political Suicide for politicians

Reply
4
IN THIS ARTICLE
