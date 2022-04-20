ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda, CA

Officer shoots, kills man after getting dragged by vehicle

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINDA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol said an officer shot and killed a man after he tried to speed away during a traffic stop and dragged the...

The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

California teen found alive in Utah nearly 3 years after disappearance

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah - A 19-year-old man with autism found cold and sleeping in a Utah gas station parking lot has been reunited with his family almost three years after disappearing from California. Connerjack Oswalt was 17 when he left his family’s Clearlake, California home in September 2019. His parents...

