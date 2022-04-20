Cuero ISD to host Magical Monday on April 25

CUERO, Texas – Are you interested in becoming a teacher through an alternative teacher certification program? Cuero ISD is hosting Magical Monday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on April 25.

iTeach Texas will attend the Cuero ISD Magical Monday. Presenters will conduct a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and answer any questions you may have. The presentation will include program information, online platform navigation and Q&A time.

Magical Monday will take place at the Cuero High School Library. Free child care will also be available for all participants. Cuero ISD will also provide snacks and refreshments at the event.

CISD Human Resources will attend the event and answer any questions you may have.

