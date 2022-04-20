ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Cuero ISD to host Magical Monday on April 25

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
CUERO, Texas – Are you interested in becoming a teacher through an alternative teacher certification program? Cuero ISD is hosting Magical Monday from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on April 25.

iTeach Texas will attend the Cuero ISD Magical Monday. Presenters will conduct a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and answer any questions you may have. The presentation will include program information, online platform navigation and Q&A time.

Magical Monday will take place at the Cuero High School Library. Free child care will also be available for all participants. Cuero ISD will also provide snacks and refreshments at the event.

CISD Human Resources will attend the event and answer any questions you may have.

Cuero ISD provided the above information and graphics. You can find more news and updates on Cuero ISD’s Facebook page. You can also visit Cuero ISD’s website for more information.

Here are more stories on Cuero ISD.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

