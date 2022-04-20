Simon Acts is here to help

The earliest memory to which I can associate a date occurred on the 13th of September 1952 when I was about 3 ½ years old. My sister Brenda was born on the 8th of September at the Kings Daughters Hospital in Ashland Kentucky. She came home with mom 5 days later. Family members and friends came to the house that day to see the new baby. We had a white wicker bassinet, and I placed my hands on the top edge and stretched to where I could see inside. My new sister was sleeping. She was covered with a fluffy yellow and white blanket. I don’t remember my exact thoughts, but it was probably something like “OK, a new baby sister, yes she’s cute, yes she’s tiny but what’s so special about her? There were already 3 kids in the family, the oldest Tom, myself and my sister Jan. Over the course of several years the number would increase to 6 with the addition of my younger brothers Dwight and Dan.

