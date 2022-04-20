ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

Simon Acts is here to help

By ELLEN SIMMONS esimmons@hmcltd.net
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago

NEW LONDON — Simon appears in the Bible just once, as a bystander who agrees to help Jesus carry the cross. Simon Acts is an organization whose mission is to act like Simon and help people who are in need. Begun in 2017, it was created to assist residents of the...

JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
Norwalk Reflector

4-H News

New and old members needed to talk to Shellie about T-shirt and hoodie sizes. All members that are taking market projects must attend a Quality Assurance. There are some in-person and some on zoom. New business. Camp clean up is May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp...
HURON COUNTY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Honor Earth Day by going green

NORWALK — Today is Earth Day. It may rain or snow, but it's the day to do good things for planet Earth and be geeen. Being green means different things to different people — neighborhood clean-ups, 5K runs, TV specials and news articles are telling us how to be green.
NORWALK, OH
Salina Post

KWU announces $100,000 gift from Elden V. Miller family

A long-time supporter of Kansas Wesleyan has shown its generosity once more, as KWU announced a $100,000 gift from the Elden V. Miller family Wednesday. The gift will go towards KWU’s Music campaign, edging the university closer to its $4.5 million goal. “The Elden V. Miller family has a...
CHARITIES
Norwalk Reflector

Reflections of a life well lived

The earliest memory to which I can associate a date occurred on the 13th of September 1952 when I was about 3 ½ years old. My sister Brenda was born on the 8th of September at the Kings Daughters Hospital in Ashland Kentucky. She came home with mom 5 days later. Family members and friends came to the house that day to see the new baby. We had a white wicker bassinet, and I placed my hands on the top edge and stretched to where I could see inside. My new sister was sleeping. She was covered with a fluffy yellow and white blanket. I don’t remember my exact thoughts, but it was probably something like “OK, a new baby sister, yes she’s cute, yes she’s tiny but what’s so special about her? There were already 3 kids in the family, the oldest Tom, myself and my sister Jan. Over the course of several years the number would increase to 6 with the addition of my younger brothers Dwight and Dan.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Willard book sale May 6 and 7

WILLARD — The Friends of the Willard Memorial Library are holding a book sale at the Willard library annex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7. On sale gently used/new books by your favorite authors and new favorites — craft books, gardening, children’s, mysteries, suspense and fantasy, love and romance.
WILLARD, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Strawberry Festival returning to full strength

NORWALK — The annual Strawberry Festival will return to Norwalk in full swing on Memorial Day Weekend, according to festival officials. Danny Grine, president of the Norwalk Area Jaycees, said the organization will present a full three-day celebration this year, returning from having been curtailed during the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Stein, Manning announce funds for Huron and Lorain counties

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Dick Stein (R-Norwalk) and State Sen. Nathan Manning announce that one-time funding will be awarded to fire departments in both Huron and Lorain counties as a result of House Bill 110, the State’s operating budget. “It is imperative we provide our first responders with...
LORAIN, OH
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

