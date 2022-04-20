Tadpoles saved after sports car recovered from Mason County lake

Porsche Panamera found in Mason County Lake A Porsche Panamera was located in Jiggs Lake in Mason County. (Mason County Sheriff's Office)

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Mason County deputies and divers recovered an expensive sports car from a lake outside of Belfair last week and rescued some wildlife as well.

A citizen discovered the submerged car while flying a drone over Jiggs Lake in the Tahuya area, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

The Mason County Search and Rescue Dive Team was called to help recover the car. Divers soon learned the car was a Porsche Panamera. A check ran by deputies showed it had been stolen from King County.

With the help of a wrecker truck, the car was pulled onshore.

When several large tadpoles were discovered swimming inside the vehicle, they were returned to their home in the lake.

Deputies said it was the first time they had recovered a Porsche underwater.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office put together a video about the incident.

