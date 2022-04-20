'Paying It Forward': Good Samaritan Charms Internet by Hiding Cash in Store

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO