Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania fugitive with 100+ child sex abuse charges caught after fighting with police

By Aliza Chasan, Nicole Johnson, George Stockburger
 2 days ago

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11/WHTM) — A Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting children fought with and injured members of the NYPD’s Fugitive Task Force before he was finally taken into custody Tuesday night, police and sources said.

Isaiah John Metz was arrested without incident by the United States Marshals Service, the New York State Police, the Yonkers Police Department, Westchester County Police and the NYPD, sources said. Authorities charged him with two counts each of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and assault. He was also charged with one count of criminal trespass.

Metz, who was on parole, managed to escape and flee police early Tuesday morning, sources said. He ran into a subway station after being confronted at a shelter on 30th Street near Eighth Avenue.

The 22-year-old man, also known as Decklyn McBride, has a criminal history in both New York and Pennsylvania, sources said. He was out on parole and wanted on a child pornography charge in Pennsylvania. Metz also allegedly sexually assaulted 4-year-old twins in the Pennsylvania area.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, Metz was charged after a police investigation in Goldsboro.

Court documents show Metz facing multiple counts of felony rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 13, sexual abuse of children (photograph, video), sexual abuse of children (child pornography), and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Metz is facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photograph, video) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).

After a tip, members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force found him in Manhattan around 4:30 a.m. Metz allegedly left two officers with minor injuries from their violent Midtown exchange. Police said he punched both officers repeatedly in the head and bit one of the officers on the arm.

The search for him became a federal investigation because he crossed state lines, sources said.

