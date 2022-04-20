ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa Looks Pop Star-Perfect in Hot Pink Jumpsuit With Floral Details & Matching Seamless Boots for Leeds Concert

By Hanna McNeila
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa popped in pink on stage at her concert in Leeds, UK.

The “Levitating” singer perfectly encapsulated pop star-chic in her monochromatic pink outfit. She danced across the stage in a jumpsuit that featured spaghetti straps and lacy floral embroidery. She also wore a pair of long gloves that ran all the way up her arms.

The 26-year-old also wore a pair of matching sock-styled heeled boots a seamless appearance like they were part of the jumpsuit. The hybrid footwear created a fully monochrome effect.

During the same performance, Lipa also wore another exciting ensemble. She changed into a full Dior set complete with a matching bralette and mini skirt combo. Both featured the signature Dior logo print in brown with red and yellow lining the trim. For footwear, the “Don’t Start Now” singer slipped into something a little more comfortable. She wore a pair of pink lace-up sneakers on top of her Dior knee-high socks.

The London native has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, making her runway debut walking in a show for the Italian luxury label Versace. She has also collaborated with Puma on a series of sneakers for her capsule collection that has her fun, flirty flair.

Slip into a pair of these pink boots. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HT9UE_0fEnbW4I00

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Krafty Boots, $130 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOxKF_0fEnbW4I00

Buy Now: Paris Texas Dolly Boots, $895

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVuTY_0fEnbW4I00

Buy Now: Ellie Shoes Women’s Easy Knee-High Boots, $71

Flip through the gallery to see Dua Lipa’s boldest street style moments.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
Footwear News

Ashanti’s Edgy Style Evolution Includes Risky Cutout Dress, Statement Colors & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article. From music to fashion, Ashanti has been nothing short of impressive and inspirational. Throughout her stellar career, the Princess of R&B has created timeless classics while maintaining an equally stylish wardrobe. She has gradually evolved into her own and effortlessly masters her own chic sartorial sense with the help of her stylist, Tim B. Whether she’s performing on stage or slaying looks via her Instagram page, you can expect to see her in ensembles that ooze glamour and stay true to her edgy Y2K aesthetic. The Grammy Award-winning songstress has an incomparable fashion catalog...
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Sequined Dress & Bejeweled Sandals on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight on ABC’s pre-show and she made sure to dress the part for the glamorous occasion. Hilton opted for a light pink sequin-covered V-neck gown featuring long, feather-embellished cape sleeves from Jenny Packham’s fall ’21 collection. The spring-ready look by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers gave just a glimpse of her high-heels, which appeared to be a sandal style adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Tonight, the French Sole collaborator, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is will be discussing Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams...
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Jordyn Woods
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson's sparkling Oscars after-party dress is more show-stopping than we imagined

Rebel Wilson turned heads in her head-to-toe silver gown at the 2022 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. The actress, 42, was pictured at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills rocking a fringe floor-length dress with embellished off-the-shoulder straps. To add to her glamorous appearance, Rebel wore her blonde hair in curls that fell past her shoulders, and highlighted her natural beauty with a pink lip and lashings of black mascara.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boots#Hot Pink#Leeds#Italian#Chinese
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
Mashed

The Reason Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Posed Pantless in a Trench Coat to Promote Her New Campaign

Whether she's wearing chic blue jeans or high-waisted trousers, Jennifer Lopez can rock a pair of pants like nobody's business — but that didn't stop the singer from ditching bottoms altogether when posing for her latest campaign. On Thursday, J.Lo took to Instagram to share a series of photos...
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Rocks Insanely Sexy Sheer Dress For Her Oscars After-Party: 1st Photos

Beyonce and Jay Z once again hosted their ultra-exclusive Oscars after party at the Chateau Marmont — and she came dressed to impress. Bey shared the first photos of her look on March 30, three days after the event. Beyoncé avoided being photographed by paparazzi at her 2022 Oscars...
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
womansday.com

Jennifer Garner, 49, Stunned in a Red Dress at the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Garner stunned in an off-the-shoulder red gown at the 2022 Oscars. She attended the night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay. This marks the second jaw-dropping red carpet look from Garner this year. As Hollywood settles back into grandiose red carpets and events, celebrities are breaking out...
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy