A$AP Rocky detained at LAX in connection to November 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting. The rapper, who was on a highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return to LAX this morning. The new pics show Rocky, 33, leaving police HQ in downtown Los Angeles surrounded by several officers, before getting into a black SUV. He posted $550,000 bail after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a Nov. 6 incident with a firearm, TMZ reports. Cops said an argument...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO