ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky detained at LAX in connection to November 2021 shooting

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting. Mayers was arriving on a private...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
thebrag.com

A$AP Bari reportedly accuses A$AP Relli of snitching on A$AP Rocky

After the shocking arrest of A$AP Rocky this morning, one member of A$AP Mob has accused another member of snitching. The rapper was arrested at LAX this morning for his alleged involvement in shooting that happened in November of last year. Rocky was detained at the airport as he arrived from Barbados, where had been on holiday with his partner Rihanna.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Police Use Battering Ram To Search A$AP Rocky's Home After LAX Arrest

It's been a rough week for A$AP Rocky. Days after facing accusations of infidelity amid Rihanna's pregnancy (which have been debunked), the rapper was placed in cuffs and taken into police custody this morning in Los Angeles. The rapper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after police claimed that he fired a gun 3-4 times and grazed the victim with a bullet. The incident took place on Nov. 6th, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rocky#Lax#Vista Del Mar#Nbcnews Com
Page Six

A$AP Rocky posts $550K bail, seen leaving LAPD after arrest over 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday afternoon following his arrest in connection with a 2021 shooting. The rapper, who was on a highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return to LAX this morning. The new pics show Rocky, 33, leaving police HQ in downtown Los Angeles surrounded by several officers, before getting into a black SUV. He posted $550,000 bail after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a Nov. 6 incident with a firearm, TMZ reports. Cops said an argument...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Reportedly Caught by Surprise Over His Arrest

Hours after he was detained at LAX on Wednesday, rapper A$AP Rocky was released after posting bail, which was set at $550,000. TMZ reports neither A$AP Rocky nor his legal team were given a heads-up about the arrest, which was said to be a week in the making. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Hollywood shooting that occurred in November.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

VIOLENT VIDEO: Man grabs woman’s purse, pushes her to ground inside southwest Houston office building

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery inside an office building in southwest Houston. Security footage from the office building captured the entire incident. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim is seen walking into the office building. A man in gray trails behind her. While waiting for an elevator, the man walks up to her, forcibly snatches her purse and pushes her to the ground. Then, he runs from the building and flees the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
HOUSTON, TX
Elle

How Rihanna Is Feeling After Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

This morning, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of pregnancy, is doing given this turn of events. It’s a shock—and certainly not what Rihanna wanted to deal with shortly before giving birth.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy