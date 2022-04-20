ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Even in Death, Brian Wallace Still Giving

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace passed away on Friday at the age of 26 following suffering two heart attacks. Brian Sr. and Leslie are the parents who were supportive of Brian and all his accomplishments in life including being a four-star recruit who chose the Razorbacks...

KARK

Arkansas’ Commitment List Shrinks by One

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

No. 3 Arkansas baseball at Texas A&M: Live score updates from Razorbacks' SEC road trip

No. 3 Arkansas baseball is hitting the road to take on Texas A&M in a three-game series starting Friday. Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. CT (SECN).  The Razorbacks (30-7, 11-4 SEC) are coming off their first sweep of LSU since 2011. Arkansas bounced back in the series last weekend after a rare SEC series loss to Florida the weekend before.  ...
FORT SMITH, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Leslie, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Diamond Hogs score 10 on Arkansas State for second straight game, take series

Arkansas baseball won its seventh straight game on Wednesday night, beating Arkansas State, 10-3, from Baum-Walker Stadium. The Diamond Hogs took both games of a two-game set from State in just the schools’ third-ever meeting. Arkansas won the opener of the series on Tuesday, 10-1. The sixth-ranked Razorbacks had a 6-0 lead after three innings, thanks to back-to-back three-run frames in the second and third. On the mound, Bryant sophomore Will McEntire went 4 1/3 innings, a career high, and picked up the win. It was just his second appearance of the season. Dylan Leach and Kendall Diggs had the best days for Arkansas at the plate. Both normally back-ups, Diggs hit eighth in the lineup from first base and Leach, the catcher, was ninth. They produced the entirety of the runs in the third when Diggs plated the first on a sacrifice fly and Leach followed with a two-run homer. Arkansas has just two nonconference games remaining: Tuesday in North Little Rock against Central Arkansas and May 3 in Fayetteville against Missouri State. The Diamond Hogs hit SEC play again Friday for a three-game set against Texas A&M.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KBTX.com

A&M baseball prepares to host No. 3 Arkansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M begins the second half of the SEC slate with a three-game series against the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Game time for Friday’s opener on the corner of Bush & Olsen is slated for 7:32 pm. The series continues Saturday at 2:02 pm and wraps up Sunday at 1:02 pm.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KARK

Arkansas Completes Sweep, Downs Arkansas State 10-3

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas took a 10-3 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium to complete a two-game sweep. Arkansas (30-7) got the 10 runs on 14 hits. Heston Tole got the win for the Razorbacks to move to 1-0 for the season. Jakob Frederick (0-2) took the loss.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas men’s golf team moves up at SEC Championships

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas had one of the better rounds of the day going before struggling down the stretch. However, the Razorbacks did card a 4-under-par round (276) and moved up to 10th (+4 / 564) after two days at the SEC Championship, played at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course. Vanderbilt maintained […]
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

'So cool': Emily Carosone enters Tiger Trail as first softball player

Emily Carosone still can’t believe it. Getting inducted into the Tiger Trail was something that the former Auburn softball All-American never imagined during her four-year career at Auburn. Now Carosone is not only a member of the Tiger Trail, but she is also the first softball player to be...
AUBURN, AL
KFVS12

Kyle Smithpeters named Mizzou assistant basketball coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Former John A. Logan Head Basketball Coach Kyle Smithpeters is leaving Carterville to accept a job as assistant basketball coach at the University of Missouri. Smithpeters coached for 15 years at John A. Logan. He held a record of 241-73 during his 10 years as head...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Coming off 'miserable' performance, Ole Miss hosts rival Bulldogs in pivotal series

OXFORD – Losers of three in a row and seven of the last 10 games, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco admits he doesn’t have all the answers at the moment. The Rebels (21-15, 5-10 SEC) fell to Southeast Missouri State 13-3 at Swayze Field on Tuesday on a night where nine pitchers combined to walk or hit 13 Redhawks batters. The Ole Miss offense was stymied despite racking up 10 hits. The Rebels left nine runners on base and also committed three errors.
OXFORD, MS

