Metro Bus Riders No Longer Required to Wear a Mask
ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation,...kdhlradio.com
ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is announcing that because of a federal court ruling overturning the mask mandate for public transportation,...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0