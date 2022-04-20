ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

4/20: State Senator continues push for marijuana legalization

By Anna Ashcraft
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yq8FE_0fEnaLiA00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — State Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) is continuing his push for marijuana legalization, and for medical marijuana patients to be able to purchase edibles and to grow plants at home.

Sen. Laughlin released a statement on 4/20, a day where “cannabis users around the globe celebrate marijuana use and rally for efforts to legalize adult use where it is prohibited.”

Recreational adult-use marijuana is currently not legal in Pennsylvania.

The state’s Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law in 2016. Medical marijuana patients can purchase medical cannabis in the form of pills, oils, topicals, dry leaf (which can be vaporized but not smoked), tinctures and liquids. Currently, patients in Pennsylvania cannot purchase edibles.

State Senator to push for edibles for medical marijuana patients

“Here in Pennsylvania, where we have a medical marijuana (MMJ) program but adult recreational use remains prohibited, public opinion is strong for legalizing adult use and support for it continues to grow in the halls of the state Capitol,” Sen. Laughlin stated in a news release. “Last year, I joined with Sen. Sen. Sharif Street (D-3) to introduce Senate Bill 473 that would legalize adult use marijuana in Pennsylvania and prioritize safety, community reinvestment, social and economic equity and agriculture, as well as create vital tax revenue for the Commonwealth.”

Senators Dan Laughlin and Sharif Street introduced the adult use cannabis bill in Feb. 2021.

“Legalization must be done the right way, and my bill ensures a legalized Pennsylvania market is implemented safely and responsibly, with a thoughtful approach that provides opportunities to medical and recreational consumers, farmers and small, medium and minority-owned businesses.”

Senators Dan Laughlin and Sharif Street to introduce adult use cannabis bill

Senators Dan Laughlin and Sharif Street also introduced a medical marijuana bill in Nov. 2021 that would allow patients to grow the plants at home.

“Pennsylvania’s MMJ program has offered lifesaving medicine to communities across the state since 2016, but there’s always room for improvement, particularly as it relates to cost and access,” stated Sen. Laughlin. “That’s why Sen. Street and I introduced Senate Bill 1024 to allow Pennsylvania’s MMJ patients to grow a limited number of cannabis plants from their home for personal use. It’s also why I plan to soon introduce legislation giving MMJ patients the ability to buy medical cannabis edibles that are safe, uniform and securely packaged and labeled.

Sen. Laughlin announced plans in early April 2022 to introduce legislation that would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to purchase edibles.

Medical Marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

“Pennsylvania’s patients should be able to buy edible medical cannabis that is safe, uniform and securely packaged and labeled, just as they do in 25 other states that have legalized medical cannabis,” said Laughlin. “For many patients, their medical conditions require gradual relief over an extended period of time. Consuming medical cannabis in edible form is among the best ways to achieve the time-release effect that these patients need.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 8

Related
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Debate: Candidates clash over Fetterman’s Braddock shotgun incident

(WHTM) — “John, we get it. You have a Black friend.” Democratic candidate Malcolm Kenyatta’s questioning of candidate John Fetterman’s actions during a 2013 incident in Braddock was just one of a few tense moments that came out of the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate debate Thursday night. “The question is, did you point at the chest […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Street
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Senate Bill#Marijuana Legalization#State#Wjet Wfxp#Medical Marijuana Program#Commonwealth
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy