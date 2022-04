Louisiana residents won't be excited about this news, but Buc-ee's will be expanding once again, and it won't be anywhere near the Bayou State. The Texas-based road trip legend will be heading north for this expansion. The company has announced they will be opening a location in Colorado by 2024. This new location will be in Johnstown, Colorado, which is in the Fort Collins Metro. Its just north of Denver.

