Marietta, GA

Taste of Marietta returning to the square this Sunday

By Larry Felton Johnson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular Taste of Marietta food festival is returning to Marietta Square this Sunday, April 24, 2022. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 due to pandemic-related staffing shortages among the vendors expected to take part. The announcement posted to the City...

Forsyth County News

Forsyth-based contractor wins statewide award

Officials with Forsyth County based Cooper & Company recently announced the firm is a 2022 winner of the AGC Build Georgia Awards. The firm also took top honors last year for their work on the municipal complex in the city of Cornelia. The Associated General Contractors of Georgia awards recognizes...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Ammo maker moves to Georgia

A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
GEORGIA STATE
Malika Bowling

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Woodstock, Georgia

downtown Woodstock (Rootstock Restaurant)Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) In recent years, Woodstock, Georgia has become quite the fun spot to hang out on weekends. Their downtown is lively and features some fabulous restaurants. Here are the top restaurants to put on your list when you are headed to Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, GA
It’s Atlanta Burger Week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!. Between April 18 and April 24, support Atlanta’s local burger businesses by visiting and voting for your favorite one all while enjoying their delicious deals. Each establishment will be serving up their specialty burger in hopes to be this year’s winner.
ATLANTA, GA
Affordable Atlanta Apartment List ($1000 and up)

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.
ATLANTA, GA
Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
Stacey Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations to Gov. Kemp

ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign asked a federal judge on Wednesday to shut down unlimited contributions to a committee controlled by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. The filing is yet more litigation over the constitutionality of a 2021 Georgia law that allows certain top elected officials and party nominees...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA — Two Georgia election workers agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a court document filed Thursday. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss sued...
GEORGIA STATE
Marlow’s Tavern fails with a 68; Mac’s Raw Bar & Market scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Ridgewalk Parkway in Cherokee County, a popular tavern received an unpopular health score. Marlow’s Tavern in Woodstock scored 68-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tomato concasse, brussels sprouts and dairy cream were left out at room temperature. Plus, several containers of uncovered food were stored next to the handwashing sink and there was substantial black mold along the interior of the ice machine.
ATLANTA, GA

