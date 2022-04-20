Plenty of sunshine through the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice looking Friday headed your way with our sky Mostly Sunny and no threats for rain. Most spots are sitting right around 60 degrees as of 5 a.m., but we’ll see temps jumping to the low 80s by this afternoon. The above average temps will continue for the next several days. We’ll continue dealing with a high rip current risk through the weekend. Our next rain chance will arrive Sunday, but it will be a very low spotty rain risk. Slightly better rain chances show up early next week ahead of a front, but no severe weather threats will be diving in which is great news. Our air turns less humid early next week, but the warm afternoons are staying put for now.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO