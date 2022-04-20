ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Plenty of sunshine through the week

By Jennifer Lambers
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WALA) - Hi there,. I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It was a beautiful day today across the Gulf Coast, even with seeing increased cloud cover. Despite that, daytime highs today warmed up into the 70s in...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Sunshine returns to close out work week

The sun will break thru the clouds today. It won't be sunny all day, but we do get some sun for a while. In the late afternoon and early evening look for showers. It will be a mix of rain and snow. Highs today will be in the 35 to 45 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 38 to near 50 degrees in the northern Lower. Light wind 5-15 mph from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

High rip current risk

(WALA) - Hi there, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. It was a beautiful day today across the Gulf Coast, with more sunshine and some breezy winds. Despite a few clouds out there, daytime highs today warmed up into the upper-70s and the lower-80s.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Fine weekend in store

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nice, warm spring days are ahead! Expect pleasant conditions overnight into our Saturday morning. We will wake to a few clouds and mild temperatures around 60 in most spots. The afternoon will be warm, sunny and breezy with southeast winds around 15 to 20 mph and no worries about rain.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mostly sunny with no rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice looking Friday headed your way with our sky Mostly Sunny and no threats for rain. Most spots are sitting right around 60 degrees as of 5 a.m., but we’ll see temps jumping to the low 80s by this afternoon. The above average temps will continue for the next several days. We’ll continue dealing with a high rip current risk through the weekend. Our next rain chance will arrive Sunday, but it will be a very low spotty rain risk. Slightly better rain chances show up early next week ahead of a front, but no severe weather threats will be diving in which is great news. Our air turns less humid early next week, but the warm afternoons are staying put for now.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WALA-TV FOX10

Breezy and warming up to low 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid to low 60s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll warm up to the low 80s this afternoon. Rip current risks will remain high as strong south winds will remain active through the weekend so expect breezy conditions at times. As for rain chances, those will be non existent between now and the weekend. We’ll see a few scattered showers coming back early next week ahead of a front and then we’ll see the humidity dropping again. The sky this morning will start off with clouds around but we’ll see fewer clouds and more sunshine later today and we’ll go totally Sunny for your Friday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Look up! First meteor shower in months peaks tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in months a meteor shower is set to peak. The Lyrid meteor shower will be at its best Thursday evening and night. The Lyrids may not produce the number of meteors that the Perseids and Geminids do, but they are well-known and popular due to their timing and potential each year. With it being more than 3 months since the Quadrantids of early January, many are eager for another meteor shower.
ASTRONOMY
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking great for the weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Nice, warm spring days ahead! Pleasant conditions for our Saturday. After a nice start, the afternoon will be warm, sunny, and windy with SE winds around 15 to 20 mph. It will be dry with no worries about rain.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy