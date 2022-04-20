ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankees may have a serious problem brewing with their ace pitcher

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees bullpen has been the strongest part of the roster up to this point. In fact, they currently host a collective 1.83 ERA, but their top guns are dominating. Michael King has earned a 1.17 ERA, Clay Holmes a 1.69 ERA, and Clarke Schmidt a 2.25 ERA, picking...

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
920 ESPN

New York Yankees Facing Another $250 Million Dilemma

Weeks after New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge turned down a contract extension worth north of $230 million, Pinstripe general manager Brian Cashman is facing another money problem. This time the issue isn't with spending money, it's with money already spent. Tuesday night was a great win on the field for New York but individually there are some glaring costly issues.
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
NJ.com

Should Yankees worry about Gerrit Cole right now? Analysis

DETROIT — Gerrit Cole punched his glove five times and walked off the mound expressionless. What, exactly, was going through his head?. “Four letter words,” he said. Cole wasn’t alone. Plenty of Yankees fans were also likely saying not-so-nice ways to describe his shockingly bad outing against the Tigers in a 4-2 win at Comerica Park on Tuesday night.
ESPN

Boston Red Sox reinstate Christian Vazquez from COVID list

The Red Sox have reinstated catcher Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 injury list, announcing the move ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston. Vazquez was not in the lineup Wednesday night, with Connor Wong filling in again. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz had been placed...
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees do, in fact, have speed they can utilize

Over the course of the 2021 season, the Yankees offense was criticized for being extremely one-dimensional. It was an understandable critique: not only were the team’s rankings in stolen bases (10th), doubles (15th), and triples (14th) near the bottom of the American League, the players responsible for the team’s speed were Tyler Wade, Andrew Velazquez, Tim Locastro, and Greg Allen — i.e., guys near the bottom of the roster.
