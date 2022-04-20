ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How solar is the Sun City? El Paso trails southwest cities in solar power, ranks second in Texas

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
El Paso may be the Sun City, but it trails behind cities including San Antonio and Albuquerque when it comes to solar capacity per capita.

A new report from Environment America found El Paso had 70.4 megawatts (MW) of installed solar capacity at the end of 2021, when data was collected. That comes out to 103.2 watts per person.

San Antonio was the clear solar leader in Texas. The city had 354.9 MW, or a whopping 247.4 watts per person, in 2021. That puts San Antonio fifth in total solar capacity and sixth in solar capacity per capita nationwide.

The report ranks solar capacity in the 50 most populous Metropolitan Statistical Areas in the United States, which does not include El Paso. But if the Sun City were included, it would be 19th nationwide for solar capacity per person.

The report highlights cities across the country that have rapidly increased their solar capacity and calls for public policy to support the transition to renewable power sources. In four years between 2017 and 2021, El Paso nearly doubled its total installed solar capacity from 37 MW to 70.4 MW. But El Paso, known for nearly 300 sunny days a year , trails behind Southwestern cities like Phoenix and Albuquerque in solar capacity per capita.

“I’m so proud to see the leadership of Texas cities featured in this national solar survey,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas Research & Policy Center. “But we can’t stop here. Our solar potential is practically limitless, and we can do so much more to tap that potential."

More: El Paso Electric profit rises to $146.2M in 2021 in first full year of new ownership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWJi9_0fEnZ4gB00

Environment America touts rapid solar expansion

According to the report, the United States now has 121.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic capacity. That's enough solar energy to power more than 23 million homes.

The report found that San Antonio, Austin and Houston are the top three cities for total installed solar capacity in Texas. El Paso came in fourth, surpassing Fort Worth and Dallas. Plano, Arlington, Greenville and Round Rock filled out the top 10. According to Metzger, some utilities including AEP Texas, which serves Corpus Christi, did not reply to requests for data.

While El Paso is doing well compared to most of its Texas peers, the Sun City has solar potential on par with other cities in the desert Southwest. Cities like Albuquerque, at 295.5 watts per person, and Phoenix, at 212.7 watts per person, far exceeded El Paso's capacity of 103.2 watts per person.

More: El Paso Electric's $164M Newman power plant proposal faces New Mexico hurdle

Local governments, utilities can lead on solar

In the report, Environment America recommends local governments set goals to reach 100% renewable energy and adopt policies to support energy storage, electric vehicle smart charging and microgrids. The advocacy organization also calls on local governments to expand solar access to people who live in apartments and low-income residents through community solar projects and financing options like power purchase agreements.

The authors called Austin Energy, the municipal utility serving Austin, Texas, "a pacesetter" for supplying more than 3,000 watts per person of solar energy to its customers and setting a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035.

According to El Paso Electric's (EPE) most recent corporate sustainability report , the utility owned solar facilities with 8.2 MW capacity as of 2020. EPE also buys 107 MW of solar through power purchase agreements. The utility has a goal of 80% carbon-free energy by 2035.

“The technology for solar generation continues to improve and EPE has plans to further our solar penetration significantly during the next three years," said president and CEO Kelly A. Tomblin. "We look forward to taking advantage of our abundant natural resources and placing the region at the forefront of the changing energy landscape.”

Local environmental advocacy group Sunrise El Paso is calling for a faster transition to solar. The group is collecting signatures to put a climate charter to vote on the November ballot. If adopted, the charter would require the City of El Paso to study how to increase solar power generation capacity.

"At the end of April, El Paso will launch its first solarize campaign to promote the adoption of residential solar," said city sustainability coordinator Fernando Berjano. He said the city's latest strategic plan includes the development of renewable energy.

"Distributed generation interconnected installations have increased considerably in the El Paso region since 2016, from 2,195 to 16,736 systems," Berjano said, referring to residential and commercial solar installations. "This new campaign led by Solar United Neighbors (SUN) aims at further increasing the adoption of renewable solar energy to reduce energy bills, improve air quality and enhance resilience in El Paso."

More: Environmentalists say El Paso can lead on climate change with city charter on November ballot

Staff writer Martha Pskowski may be reached at mpskowski@elpasotimes.com and @psskow on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: How solar is the Sun City? El Paso trails southwest cities in solar power, ranks second in Texas

