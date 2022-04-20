ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

A Rhode Island neighborhood is one of the best places to buy a beach vacation home, according to Travel + Leisure

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"This stylish destination is the quintessential New England summer vacation spot."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gn8S0_0fEnZ09H00
A fisherman at sunset in Watch Hill, R.I. Latham Jenkins / Flickr

If you dream of owning a vacation home along the New England coast, Travel + Leisure says you should buy in Rhode Island.

The travel publication recently released a list of the 8 best places to buy a beach vacation home in the U.S. and included Watch Hill, R.I., the only New England spot on the list. Watch Hill is a neighborhood in Westerly, R.I.

“Investing in a second home, especially one located by the beach, has always tempted people, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become one of the hottest real estate trends,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Watch Hill:

“If Newport’s notoriety and crowds are not your cup of tea, consider making Watch Hill your second home. This quaint coastal community surrounded by water on three sides became popular in the 19th century, especially with wealthy travelers who built their sprawling Victorian-style vacation cottages here.

Located within driving distance of New York and Boston, and easily accessible from the rest of the country via Providence’s T.F. Green International Airport, this stylish destination is the quintessential New England summer vacation spot, offering miles of beaches and a bustling social scene.”

— Travel + Leisure

“Step onto Bay Street and step back in time with quaint shops, dining establishments, candy stores, and, of course, the Flying Horse merry-go-round,” Donna Simmons of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in Charlestown, R.I., told Travel + Leisure.

View the entire list of 8 best places to buy a beach vacation home in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westerly, RI
Lifestyle
City
Westerly, RI
City
Charlestown, RI
State
New York State
Westerly, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Leisure#Beaches#Summer Vacation#Real Estate Trends#Newport
natureworldnews.com

Colorful Seadragons, Alien-like Fish With 'Human Lip' Found on Australian Beaches

Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
ANIMALS
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston Globe

Auto magnate Herb Chambers lists his Back Bay condo for $18 million

New England car sales magnate Herb Chambers has put his condo at the Four Seasons Residences on Boylston Street up for sale, per The Wall Street Journal. Listed for an even $18,000,000, the property at 220 Boylston St. Unit 1205/07/09 consists of three continuous homes. The high-rise unit offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a study in 3,363 square feet of space, and was listed on April 14 by Michael Carucci, of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
ABC6.com

New England’s largest tulip farm opening location in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — New England’s largest tulip farm is opening a location in Rhode Island this coming weekend. Wicked Tulips Flower Farm will be opening its new location in Exeter on Saturday. The farm will be offering a paid wrapping station, and a portion of the proceeds...
EXETER, RI
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy