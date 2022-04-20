A Rhode Island neighborhood is one of the best places to buy a beach vacation home, according to Travel + Leisure

"This stylish destination is the quintessential New England summer vacation spot."

A fisherman at sunset in Watch Hill, R.I. Latham Jenkins / Flickr

If you dream of owning a vacation home along the New England coast, Travel + Leisure says you should buy in Rhode Island.

The travel publication recently released a list of the 8 best places to buy a beach vacation home in the U.S. and included Watch Hill, R.I., the only New England spot on the list. Watch Hill is a neighborhood in Westerly, R.I.

“Investing in a second home, especially one located by the beach, has always tempted people, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become one of the hottest real estate trends,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Watch Hill:

“If Newport’s notoriety and crowds are not your cup of tea, consider making Watch Hill your second home. This quaint coastal community surrounded by water on three sides became popular in the 19th century, especially with wealthy travelers who built their sprawling Victorian-style vacation cottages here. Located within driving distance of New York and Boston, and easily accessible from the rest of the country via Providence’s T.F. Green International Airport, this stylish destination is the quintessential New England summer vacation spot, offering miles of beaches and a bustling social scene.” — Travel + Leisure

“Step onto Bay Street and step back in time with quaint shops, dining establishments, candy stores, and, of course, the Flying Horse merry-go-round,” Donna Simmons of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in Charlestown, R.I., told Travel + Leisure.

