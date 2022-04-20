ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County, MO

Two suspects wanted for robbery in Conway, Missouri

By Ivie Macy
 2 days ago

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday (4/20/22) at Hannah’s General Store in Conway, Missouri.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two suspects entered the store around 12:25 a.m. One wore a black hoodie with the hood over his head and a black face mask with light-colored cargo sorts. This suspect held a handgun and demanded money from the clerk and took an unknown amount of cash. The second suspect wore black pants and a black hoodie with the hood over his head. That suspect stood at the doors of the general store.

Courtesy of the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office

The two suspects eventually left the store and got into a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with a Missouri license plate: 7YA-Y98. The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle fled the parking lot in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.

Comments / 1

