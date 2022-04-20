Woman arrested after reports of human trafficking, prostitution at her DeKalb spa

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have shut down a spa and arrested its manager after tips that illegal activity was being conducted there.

Police investigated the Tiger Spa on Pleasantdale Road after getting the tip earlier this month.

Young Nelson, the manager, was arrested on charges of keeping a place of prostitution and human trafficking.

Young was also charged with several fire code violations.

The business has since closed and will not be allowed to operate until all fire code violations have been addressed and a new inspection is completed. .

Police have not released any information about any potential trafficking victims.

