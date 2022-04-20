ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nadhim Zahawi warns of ‘systemic antisemitism’ within NUS

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4BYc_0fEnYLhu00
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government may sever links with the NUS unless it reforms.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, said he was worried by allegations of “systemic antisemitism” within the National Union of Students, telling MPs that the government may sever links with the organisation unless it reforms.

Zahawi’s intervention follows concerns raised by the Union of Jewish Students, including a social media posts by the NUS’s incoming president, Shaima Dallali, that invoked an historic assault on Jews in the Middle East.

Speaking to parliament’s education committee, Zahawi said: “I am deeply concerned about the NUS – it feels to me that there is systemic antisemitism, because this is not the first time, it’s the second time I think, they have elected a leader who has got a history of antisemitic comments and statements, so that does concern me.”

Dallali has apologised for the social media comments, telling the Guardian in an interview: “I’m not the same person I was. I have developed my political language to talk about Palestine and Israel. I stand by that apology.”

The NUS has also said it will hold an independent investigation into allegations of antisemitism, and work with the Union of Jewish Students to resolve its concerns.

But Zahawi said it was “not acceptable, in my view, that anyone in a leadership position in that organisation holds these views or propagates them in any way.

“I think they need to rebuild, regain the trust of Jewish students because at the moment that trust has collapsed completely and rightly so, in my view. I think there’s a lot of work the NUS needs to do to get itself back into – I wouldn’t even say a good place – a proper, functioning representative organisation.”

Zahawi told the committee that his department was looking to respond, telling MPs that “no options are off the table, including our relationship with the NUS.”

Anna Firth, the Conservative MP for Southend West, also asked why the Department for Education had failed to move forward with Sharia-compliant student financing, as an alternative for student loans for Muslim students, despite a 2014 pledge to do so.

Zahawi said he would investigate the delay. “We’ve got to make sure we deliver,” he said.

Firth said a recent poll had found that 4,000 Muslims had been unable to go into higher education because of the lack of alternative financing.

Comments / 6

Related
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Nus#Israel#Jews#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

The Guardian

246K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy