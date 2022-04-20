ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Hydrogel Patches Could Be The Next Big Breakthrough For Preventing Cancer Recurrence

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dx9bp_0fEnXxlx00

Tumor characteristics, disease progression, and treatment type are all factors that can influence one's risk for cancer recurrence, reports the American Cancer Society . Despite the efficacy of primary treatment, leftover cancerous cells can continue to replicate in the body either at the initial tumor site or elsewhere. Levels of immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the body post-surgery also puts a person at an increased risk for cancer recurrence (via Medical News Today ). Recent research published in Current Medicinal Chemistry explains that TAMs aid in the survival of cancer cells and may lead to resistance to treatment medications.

Now, results of an animal study published in Nature Communications reveal that the use of hydrogel patches filled with anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (aPD-1) antibodies, as well as a drug known as Pexidartinib (PLX), may collectively help suppress the growth of TAMs, as well as boost T cell function, thereby decreasing the risk for cancer recurrence in patients following surgery.

Hydrogel Patch Treatment Demonstrated Increased Cancer Survival Rates In Mice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfy5D_0fEnXxlx00

Researchers used mice with colon cancer , melanoma, and triple-negative breast cancer tumors as test subjects (via Medical News Today ). Following tumor removal, their findings revealed that the presence of TAMs in mice who received treatment with PLX-NP@Gel hydrogel patches was reduced by nearly 74%. Additionally, these mice also possessed an increase in T cell count up to 2.8 times higher than mice who had received alternate treatments. Use of the patch also resulted in decreased TAMs levels in the bodies of mice specifically with melanoma.

Mice treated for cancer with the PLX-NP@Gel hydrogel patch also demonstrated increases in longevity, reports Medical News Today. Survival rates of the control mice measured up to 36 days, while hydrogel patch-treated mice lived between 50 to 70 days.

Study researchers believe the success of the hydrogel patch is due to its slow-release delivery system and that it holds the potential to be used in combination with additional cancer therapies (via Medical News Today). However, some scientists believe that the study is limited, stating that further research is needed involving human patients.

Read this next: Celebrities Who Experienced Major Health Scares

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A breakthrough in DNA sequencing hints at why most smokers don't get lung cancer

Cigarettes contain dozens of chemicals that cause changes to DNA in lung cells. Rattankun Thongbun/iStock (left), Shutter2u/iStock (right) If you’re worried about lung cancer, then smoking is incredibly dangerous. The chance of a non-smoker developing the disease is roughly one in 6,000. For someone who smokes regularly, the chances skyrocket to one in five or ten.
CANCER
Chip Chick

Licorice May Be Able To Help Prevent Or Treat Specific Kinds Of Cancer

A recent study suggested that licorice — yes, like the candy — may have positive outcomes when it comes to treating and even preventing certain types of cancer. The study itself was titled, "Oncopreventive and oncotherapeutic potential of licorice triterpenoid compound glycyrrhizin and its derivatives: Molecular insights."
CANCER
Freethink

These upcoming cancer vaccines may prevent tumors before they appear

Multiple cancer vaccines are now entering early human trials — the payoff from decades of maverick scientific research to stop cancer before it takes hold. Emboldened by advances in vaccine technology — particularly mRNA vaccines — and better understanding of cancer genetics, multiple groups are testing preventative cancer vaccines aimed at colon, pancreatic, breast, and other cancers, Science’s Jocelyn Kaiser reports.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Medical News#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NECN

Boston Doctors Explain New Reported Side Effect of COVID Vaccine

A top vaccine expert is calling for further research into tinnitus after he developed the possible side effect following his second dose of the MRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Gregory Poland, MD, is the director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Minnesota. While he remains an advocate for vaccines, he said he wants a better understanding of why he developed tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, after his second dose.
BOSTON, MA
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Extremely healthy young woman with no previous medical history thought experiencing bloating for more than a year was due to her bad eating habits until she was diagnosed with very rare ovarian cancer

Regular medical checkups are very important when it comes to everyone’s health as doctors can identify any early signs of health issues which can be treated on time and prevent further health complications. People are advised to perform these routine checkups once a year, while those who suffer chronic disease, like diabetes or COPD for instance, should visit doctor more frequently no matter of the patient’s age.
CANCER
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy