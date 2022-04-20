Three Reasons Why Tobias Harris is Sixers’ X-Factor in Game 3

Tobias Harris has been playing excellent in the first two games of the Sixers’ series against the Raptors. The 29-year-old forward is becoming a “quiet hero” for the ball club and his play will be key heading into Game 3.

Raptors-Sixers Game 3

Spread : Sixers -2 (-110)

: Sixers -2 (-110) Total : Over & Under 216.5 (-110)

: Over & Under 216.5 (-110) Moneyline : Raptors +105

Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

Why Tobias Harris is Sixers’ X-Factor

Top-Notch Defense

Harris has been faced with one of the biggest tasks on defense guarding Raptors star Pascal Siakam . With his length and athleticism, Harris has made it difficult for Siakam to control the game with the same intensity that he has had during the regular season. Also with his stellar perimeter defense, Harris has been contributing on the defensive glass as well grabbing 10 rebounds and posting his first double-double of the postseason in Game 2.

Consistent Scoring

Defense has been a major development for Harris this season but scoring is what helped him get one of the biggest contracts in NBA history. In his first two games, Harris is averaging 23 points during this post-season run. His scoring will still be needed with the lack of depth that the 76ers currently have to continue to help Joel Embiid carry the load when the big man is off the court.

Spot-up Shooting

With the addition of James Harden , Harris has been the one on the team who would have to sacrifice the most. No longer being able to get the ball in his spots as often or even getting the shots he is accustomed to, Harris has been a professional throughout this entire transition yet his game continues to grow. Harris is shooting 80% from three and it is mainly because he has expanded his game to be a spot-up shooter with all the attention that both Joel Embiid and James Harden receive on defense. If Harris is able to continue his high level of play, the Sixers should have no problem advancing to the next round and even further.

Tobias Harris Over 15.5 Points (-105)

Tobias Harris has scored over 20 points in both Game 1 and Game 2 vs Toronto. During the regular season, Harris averaged 16.9 points on the road.

