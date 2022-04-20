ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs-Rays game moved up to 5:30 p.m. start due to forecast of inclement weather

By 670 Staff
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) First pitch of the Cubs-Rays game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. CT because of inclement weather in the forecast later in the night.

Rain is in the forecast for later Wednesday. The gates will now open at 4:30 p.m. No ticket exchange is necessary. The game had previously been scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

The Cubs and Rays split the first two games of the series. The game can be heard on 670 The Score, with pregame coverage starting at 4:55 p.m.

Chicago, IL
