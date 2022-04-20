ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Democrat who ripped colleague over ‘groomer’ comments: ‘Hate won’t win’

By Elizabeth Crisp
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EooYM_0fEnXhtZ00
A Michigan Democratic state lawmaker who went viral this week after blasting a Republican colleague who had accused her of “grooming” children, took to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday with a message: “Hate won’t win.”

“This is definitely not something that I wanted to do to go viral, but it’s the message that hate won’t win,” state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) said during the appearance. “I think we’re proving that and we have to say it loudly and clearly and stand up for those who are being attacked because one day it might be us.”

During a blistering floor speech on Tuesday, McMorrow said Republican state Sen. Lana Theis, in a fundraising email, “accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community.”

Theis’s office didn’t immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

McMorrow said none of her Republican colleagues spoke to her about her speech.

“[Theis] said nothing back and couldn’t even be bothered to look me in the eye,” McMorrow said. “I looked at the back of her head the entire speech — she turned away from me.”

Screenshots of the fundraising email posted online show Theis sought campaign cash, claiming she’s up against “social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake) who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergarteners.”

It came after McMorrow and two other senators walked out in protest of Theis’s prayer that mentioned “our children are under attack … there are forces that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know.”

Several states have recently passed or introduced what critics call “Don’t Say Gay” bills meant to restrict educators from discussing LGBT and gender identity issues with students of a certain age range.

McMorrow and others have spoken out against the adoption of similar legislation in Michigan.

Supporters of the legislation have increasingly referred to opponents as “groomers,” which is a term for someone who manipulates children in an attempt to make them vulnerable to sexual abuse.

Advocates also say that the term “groomer” is a smear and reinforces a harmful trope that members of the LGBT community are associated with pedophilia.

“Without sharing or repeating closed-minded harmful words from a sitting Senator under the guise of a ‘prayer,’ to every child in Michigan–you are perfect and welcome and loved for being exactly who you are,” McMorrow tweeted in response to Theis’s remarks.

McMorrow said during her TV appearance that she felt compelled to make the public address because of what she sees as “hateful rhetoric with no actual policy.”

“This moment is going to require straight, white, Christian, suburban moms to stand out and get uncomfortable and say this is not OK,” she said.

Comments / 140

Sherry Blackhurst
2d ago

Back in the 80s when my boys were in grade school k-5, They had a gay man as their 4th grade teacher. He was a nice man and no body made a big deal of his sexuality. He organized a field trip to downtown Portland. They always liked the children's museum and the water front. I had to give written consent for him to go which I gladly did. I offered to go as a chaperone but the teacher said he had plenty of help. When my son got home from the field trip I asked him if he had fun. He said" Not really." The class was taken to the teachers apartment downtown and the helper was his boyfriend! When the parents complained it did absolutely no good. It fell on deaf ears. That same time period the then Governor of Oregon mentioned that he wanted to make the whole month of October gay pride month. This was for k-5 kids. As parents we had no say.

Reply(49)
35
Patrick S.
2d ago

Why are we teaching 5 year olds about sex in the first place? Let them be kids and swing and eat dirt and stuff first.

Reply(11)
16
true texan
2d ago

uh, at the very end - “This moment is going to require straight, white, Christian, suburban moms to stand out and get uncomfortable and say this is not OK,” she said. - think she tipped her hat. why is it "white" mom's? is there no straight minority mom's in MI? really? no yellow, no red, no green, no black, no brown, no Asian, no African, no Hispanic, no Indian, no Arab mom's in this whole state? and just which white straight moms does she mean? the Scandinavian moms? the Australian mom's? the Polish mom's? the Norwegian mom's? the Scottish mom's? the Irish mom's? some Spanish mom's? really, just which straight white mom's is she referring to?

Reply(7)
14
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Gay, MI
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Mallory Mcmorrow
Person
Lana Theis
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Democratic#Republican#Msnbc
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

544K+
Followers
66K+
Post
412M+
Views
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

