Greenville Man Arrested For Assault, Criminal Mischief

Hill Street in Greenville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting someone at his home in the area.

Greene County resident Keith A. Smith, age 41, of Greenville, was arrested Friday, April 15, after state police responded to a verbal altercation call at his home on Hill Street.

Investigators said Smith and the victim got into an argument and he punched the individual in the head and smashed their cell phone.

The victim fled the home and was taken to Urgent Care in Coxsackie, also in Greene County, by a friend and treated for a laceration to the head, according to police.

Smith was charged with multiple crimes, including felony criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the Town of Greenville Court and released on his own recognizance. The judge also issued an order of protection forbidding Smith to contact the victim.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18.

