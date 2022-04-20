LISTEN: Rex Hudler discusses the Royals' slow start to the 2022 season

It's been an odd start to the Royals' 2022 season. They have some of the league's worst pitching and hitting stats through the first week of the season, and yet, as of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, the Royals are in second place in a so-far-underwhelming AL Central. Speaking to 610's The Drive, team television broadcaster Rex Hudler gave his take about the team's relatively slow start.

"It usually takes one to two months to figure out his pieces and what he's going to do," he said. "[Matheny's] still not sold on his closer, because you've got Scott Barlow who's been fantastic too, but what I'm liking is that I'm seeing the bullpen come together way sooner than they expected. The young pitchers are going to pitch, they're going to be fine. This is a team where, if we can just find our offense, and score some runs for them, we're going to win more than we're going to lose. I guarantee it."

You can listen to Hudler's entire interview in the player below: