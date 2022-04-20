ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LISTEN: Rex Hudler discusses the Royals' slow start to the 2022 season

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaJV5_0fEnXcTw00

It's been an odd start to the Royals' 2022 season. They have some of the league's worst pitching and hitting stats through the first week of the season, and yet, as of Wednesday's game against Minnesota, the Royals are in second place in a so-far-underwhelming AL Central. Speaking to 610's The Drive, team television broadcaster Rex Hudler gave his take about the team's relatively slow start.

"It usually takes one to two months to figure out his pieces and what he's going to do," he said. "[Matheny's] still not sold on his closer, because you've got Scott Barlow who's been fantastic too, but what I'm liking is that I'm seeing the bullpen come together way sooner than they expected. The young pitchers are going to pitch, they're going to be fine. This is a team where, if we can just find our offense, and score some runs for them, we're going to win more than we're going to lose. I guarantee it."

You can listen to Hudler's entire interview in the player below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Max Kepler in right field Thursday for Minnesota matinee

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Kepler is starting in right field and hitting fifth. Kyle Garlick is shifting to left field in place of an idle Trevor Larnach and hitting seventh.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Hudler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 21, 2022: Liover Peguero collects 5 hits in Altoona sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) was clobbered by Columbus (Guardians), 12-5. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 8.18) gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. RHP Brad Case (11.12) was lit up for seven runs on seven hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. LF Anthony Alford (.25), rehabbing a wrist injury, homered for the second straight day. He went 1 for 2 with two walks. CF Travis Swaggerty (.231) went 2 for 4 with his first homer, a two-run shot. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.308) went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Al Central
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals slide Bobby Witt Jr. down in lineup, slot Nicky Lopez in leadoff spot

Just because they’re in position to sweep their series doesn’t mean the Kansas City Royals are done tinkering with their batting order. After Royals manager Mike Matheny moved Nicky Lopez up from the No. 9 spot in the order to the No. 2 spot earlier this week in an effort to “jump-start” the offense, the shuffling continued headed into Thursday’s series finale with the Minnesota Twins.
KANSAS CITY, MO
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy