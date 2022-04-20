ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

All About Quaker Rice Cakes Nutrition and Calories

By Valerie Liles
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rwuK_0fEnXYtu00

Snacking on a rice cake certainly won't add many calories to your diet, but they don't give you much good-for-you nutrition, either.

You won't get a lot of vitamins, minerals or even fiber from the crunchy patty. Because they are ultra-low in calories, though, rice cakes make a healthy alternative to chips if you're looking for something to enjoy with your favorite dip recipe.

Quaker Rice Cakes ($17 per 6-pack on Amazon.com ) — the ones that feature that smiling man in a cap on the packaging — are probably the most well-known brand of rice cakes available.

Puffed and baked crunchy circles of whole-grain, gluten-free brown rice made with 100 percent natural whole grains, Quaker Rice Cakes come in a variety of flavors. Most rice cakes are free from oils, additives and binding ingredients unless they are flavored.

Rice Cakes Nutritional Information

One whole-grain rice cake is considered one serving, which is about 9 grams. Here's the full Quaker rice cakes nutrition information:

  • Calories ​: 35
  • Total fat ​: 0 g
  • Cholesterol ​: 0 mg
  • Sodium ​: 15 mg
  • Total carbohydrates ​: 7 g
    • Fiber ​: 0 g
    • Total sugars ​: 0 g
  • Protein ​: <1 g

None of the Quaker Rice Cake varieties has a significant amount of vitamins or minerals.

Rice Cake Calories

A single serving of Quaker Rice Cakes contains 35 calories, per the product website . If you're making a sandwich with two cakes, that's a total of 70 calories.

Carbs in Quaker Rice Cakes

One Quaker Rice Cake in the lightly salted variety contains just 7 grams of carbs. But, flavored varieties with more sugar will inherently have more carbs, too.

Rice Cake Glycemic Rating

Your crispy snack may curb your appetite momentarily, but it isn't likely to keep you full for long. Rice cakes are high on the glycemic index, with an average rating of 82.

Foods high on the scale, with a glycemic index of 70 or above, tend to race through your digestive tract quickly, per Harvard Health Publishing .

High-glycemic foods have been shown to make your blood sugar peak rapidly and then drop right back down. This can affect your metabolism and thus your appetite, leaving you unsatisfied.

Rice Cake Ingredients

Ingredients include whole-grain brown rice and salt. Quaker lightly salted rice cakes are gluten-free and provide 9 grams of whole grains.

As previously mentioned, the ingredients list starts to change when a flavor is introduced to the product. The Quaker Apple Cinnamon Rice Cake, for example, has sugar, fructose, maltodextrin, natural flavor, cinnamon and soy lecithin.

Rice cakes may contain traces of peanuts and several do have soy ingredients, which may be a concern to individuals with food allergies.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Food Drink#Puffed#Rice Cakes Nutritional
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy