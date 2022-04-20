ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV, Georgia Southern candidate forum: Democrats vying for Georgia’s 1st congressional district

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQpP3_0fEnXLfh00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters had the opportunity Wednesday to hear from candidates running in the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 1st congressional district.

The primary is set for May 24.

Joyce Marie Griggs, Wade Herring and Michelle Munroe are vying for the District 1 seat against Republican incumbent Congressman Buddy Carter. WSAV partnered once again with Georgia Southern University to host a candidate forum in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Armstrong Campus (11935 Abercorn Street).

Some of the topics touched on inflation, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, reforming the immigration system, and climate change’s impact on Tybee Island, Spaceport Camden and several other issues.

Each candidate was asked what they believe is the biggest issue facing District 1. Below are each of the candidates’ responses.

Joyce Griggs said health care coverage is the biggest issue facing District 1.

“Make sure that the money is available to bring it back to make sure we can expand Medicaid coverage and then also we also need to make sure we work on preventative measures,” Griggs said.

Michelle Munroe said she believes the biggest issue locally and worldwide, is inflation and the current state of the economy.

Watch the full forum in the video below.

“I would put an emphasis on getting small businesses back up and running. Helping them with tax incentives to allow them to get their businesses up and going again,” Munroe said. “And I think that’s so important throughout this district.”

Wade Herring said his motivation for running was to protect voting rights, which he also said is the biggest threat to District 1.

“So at a federal level, we need federal legislation to protect voting rights. And that starts with passage of the John Lewis Act. To restore Department of Justice review of voting changes. It’s a common-sense solution.”

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger are moderating the forum, which is being streamed live on this page right now.

Along with submissions from the public, faculty and students from the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the College of Education composed the questions for the candidates.

“These forums are an opportunity for us to help educate our community on issues that affect us all and to help voters make informed decisions at the polls,” said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Ned Rinalducci.

“The first district in Georgia has experienced shifting demographics in recent years, making this race more competitive and making this primary more prominent,” he continued. “The first district covers all or parts of 17 southeast and coastal Georgia counties, including Savannah, the largest city in the district.”

The forum is sponsored by Georgia Southern’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the Department of Political Sciences and International Studies.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

4 charged in COVID relief fraud schemes, face up to 30 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes for misusing funds granted through government COVID relief programs. Three pleaded guilty already and face up to 30 years in prison along with fines, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Congress approved significant funding to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony Friday in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year and accusing an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words. […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Tybee Island, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Sociology#Democratic#Republican#The Fine Arts Auditorium#Medicaid
Fox News

Georgia Senate race: Herschel Walker lands endorsement of leading anti-abortion group

FIRST ON FOX: The nation’s largest and oldest grassroots anti-abortion organization usually doesn’t weigh into political primaries. But the National Right to Life Committee is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has been outspoken in his support to outlaw abortion as he runs this year to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia in a crucial Senate showdown that could determine whether the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
insideedition.com

Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Organization's Lawsuit Against Georgia Election Officials Goes to Trial Next Week

More than three years after Stacey Abrams filed a suit against Georgia officials for election mismanagement, the lawsuit is going to trial on Monday, according to CBS News. Abrams ended her bid to to become the governor of Georgia in 2018 and announced her plan to push back against the way the state was handling their election processes.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy