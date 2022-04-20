WSAV, Georgia Southern candidate forum: Democrats vying for Georgia’s 1st congressional district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Voters had the opportunity Wednesday to hear from candidates running in the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 1st congressional district.

The primary is set for May 24.

Joyce Marie Griggs, Wade Herring and Michelle Munroe are vying for the District 1 seat against Republican incumbent Congressman Buddy Carter. WSAV partnered once again with Georgia Southern University to host a candidate forum in the Fine Arts Auditorium on the Armstrong Campus (11935 Abercorn Street).

Some of the topics touched on inflation, the Russia-Ukraine crisis, reforming the immigration system, and climate change’s impact on Tybee Island, Spaceport Camden and several other issues.

Each candidate was asked what they believe is the biggest issue facing District 1. Below are each of the candidates’ responses.

Joyce Griggs said health care coverage is the biggest issue facing District 1.

“Make sure that the money is available to bring it back to make sure we can expand Medicaid coverage and then also we also need to make sure we work on preventative measures,” Griggs said.

Michelle Munroe said she believes the biggest issue locally and worldwide, is inflation and the current state of the economy.

“I would put an emphasis on getting small businesses back up and running. Helping them with tax incentives to allow them to get their businesses up and going again,” Munroe said. “And I think that’s so important throughout this district.”

Wade Herring said his motivation for running was to protect voting rights, which he also said is the biggest threat to District 1.

“So at a federal level, we need federal legislation to protect voting rights. And that starts with passage of the John Lewis Act. To restore Department of Justice review of voting changes. It’s a common-sense solution.”

WSAV News 3's Tina Tyus-Shaw and Ben Senger are moderating the forum

Along with submissions from the public, faculty and students from the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and the College of Education composed the questions for the candidates.

“These forums are an opportunity for us to help educate our community on issues that affect us all and to help voters make informed decisions at the polls,” said Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Ned Rinalducci.

“The first district in Georgia has experienced shifting demographics in recent years, making this race more competitive and making this primary more prominent,” he continued. “The first district covers all or parts of 17 southeast and coastal Georgia counties, including Savannah, the largest city in the district.”

The forum is sponsored by Georgia Southern’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences, the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and the Department of Political Sciences and International Studies.