First of 11 abandoned cats goes home with his hero

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Back in January, at least 15 cats were abandoned across Richmond and Lanesborough, Massachusetts. Twelve of them were brought to the Berkshire Humane Society and one died the night he was brought in. The other 11 have been recovering, and 10 of them are now available for adoption.

All photos courtesy Berkshire Humane Society.

Arlo Guthrie, the first abandoned cat of the lot to be adopted, went home with his new family at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Arlo was adopted by Joshua Christman, the Facebook hero who found Arlo and the other cats in Richmond at the end of January and rallied rescue efforts.

Josh and his daughter Alice were driving on a Richmond road on the afternoon of January 28 to view the sunset when they originally found the cats. Although the family already owns six rescues, they managed to make room for Arlo Guthrie. Arlo chose the Christmans when he jumped onto Josh’s wife Jessica when the family came to visit the cats a couple of weeks after they were rescued.

All of the rescued cats have had people call to adopt them, aside from three girls- named Dixie, Darla, and Delilah. If you’re interested in adopting one of the final three, you can give the Berkshire Humane Society a call at (413) 447-7878.

