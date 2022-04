Join the Eagle Football Alumni Association (EFAA) as it prepares for the 15th Annual $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction. The Raffle and Auction will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction will be held at Hanner Fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by the auction and raffle at approximately 7:30 p.m.

