Video Captures Bill O'Reilly Threatening Worker At JFK Airport

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is going viral for the wrong reasons after being caught on video berating and belittling an employee at JFK Airport.

A video surfaced of the 72-year-old right-wing talking head on social media after he was involved in a heated exchange with an airline employee, during which he cursed them out over a delayed JetBlue flight at JFK.

“What you're gonna do ... it's three hours late," O'Reilly is heard saying in the video. When the employee responds, O'Reilly can be heard interrupting the worker and saying, "No, no, no. You're going to find out," while pointing at him.

O’Reilly then proceeds to call the employee “a (expletive) scumbag,” and responded to him “Don’t talk to me like that" when the worker retorted.

Video of the exchange obtained by the Daily Mail can be viewed here.

When the employee responded, saying that the former host was threatening him with violence, O’Reilly said that “no, I’m not,” while later then taking a shot at the worker’s job.

The video was shot as O’Reilly was reportedly on his way to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, April 3.

According to the passenger who shot the video, he was in shock about O’Reilly’s remarks and demeanor during the incident.

“I couldn’t believe how arrogant he was,” he said to DailyMail .

In a separate statement, O’Reilly accused the airline employee of the one who was being arrogant during the incident.

“The guy was arrogant and falsely accused me of threatening him,” he stated. "And I said: ‘You're lucky I didn't do that.”

He also took to Twitter to respond to the incident, claiming that critics are lying about the incident and video.

“The character assassins on social media completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy who misled passengers during a five-hour delay,” he posted. "I expected this."

Since leaving Fox News in 2017 amid a sexual harassment scandal, O’Reilly, who now hosts a podcast, has spend most of his time at his Long Island home in Manhasset, according to reports.

In addition to that Nassau County home, he also has a residence in Montauk.

O'Reilly is a 1971 graduate of Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

