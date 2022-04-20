ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Taking down your bird feeders could help slow the spread of HPAI in Michigan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs HPAI, aka “bird flu,” continues to spread in Michigan, officials say there can be a simple fix to help reduce the spread. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends that bird lovers temporarily remove their bird feeders. The department states that this isn’t a general recommendation, but simply a suggestion,...

